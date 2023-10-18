Jujutsu Kaisen fans discover a new technique can revive Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent spoilers feature a character whose cursed technique can revive Gojo. Here’s how fans are reacting after seeing this character again.

Gojo’s death is undoubtedly shocking to Jujutsu Kaisen fans. Although it’s been a few weeks since it happened, the fandom is still shaken up about everything that transpired in Chapter 236. The outcome of the battle of the strongest is even more shocking since we see him almost win in the previous chapter.

Whether it’s a coping mechanism or not, fans are coming up with countless theories that can revive their beloved character. Many believed Gojo could either use the Reverse Cursed Technique himself or Shoko would do it for him.

However, Gojo’s body has been cut in half, so he cannot channel cursed energy. As for Shoko, despite being talented, even she cannot bring back the dead. Since the Reverse Cursed Technique is out of the question, fans are pinning all their hopes on a minor character who might have just the right ability to revive Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239.

A minor character reappears in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239

Viz

Fumihiko Takaba, a comedian turned sorcerer, has one of the most incredible abilities in Jujutsu Kaisen. His innate technique, “Comedian,” can alter reality as he sees fit. He can conjure objects or substances from nothing and cure themselves without using the Reverse Curse Technique.

That means Takaba can even recover from fatal injuries without using Reverse Curse Energy. In Chapter 173, the narrator explained that Takaba’s ability has the potential to rival even Satoru Gojo – which is a bold claim considering how Gojo was the strongest sorcerer of his era.

In chapter 239, Kenjaku launches a powerful attack on Takaba, but the latter appears unharmed. This completely flabbergasted the ancient sorcerer, who never experienced something like this. Since Takaba can turn his imagination into reality, fans naturally begin hoping for Gojo’s revival in the upcoming chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

However, bringing someone back to life is rare, even with all the complex powers in Jujutsu Kaisen. Furthermore, the series has yet to fully explore Takaba’s abilities, so it’s unclear if he has the power to go against the laws of nature and revive the dead.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 will be released on October 22. Click here for more spoilers.

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

