Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Does Megumi die?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode ends with a major cliffhanger as Megumi passes out with blood all around his head. Does that mean Megumi dies in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 has been a thrilling experience till the end. The first half is dedicated to Toji vs Megumi, as the father and son engage in a deathly battle without being aware of the connection between them.

When Toji finally recognizes his son, he stabs his head so he won’t end up losing control again. Another incredible part of the episode was obviously Jogo vs Sukuna and the insanely beautiful animation. Both use fire techniques, but the King of Curses prevails.

However, if these fights weren’t shocking enough, the episode ends with an unconscious Megumi and a mysterious being walking into the scene. Delve deeper to find out if Megumi dies in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16. Warning: this article contains spoilers from the manga!

Does Megumi die in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16?

Megumi suffers severe injuries after fighting with Haruta, but he survives thanks to Sukuna. As soon as Sukuna defeated Jogo, he sensed Mahoraga’s presence and rushed to Megumi’s side. Finding no way to defeat Haruta, Megumi used his trump card despite Gojo suggesting otherwise.

Megumi has several times attempted to summon Mahoraga before but always stops at the right moment. Firstly, he made the hand sign during his fight with Sukuna outside of the Juvenile Detention Center. Then, he again attempted it in a cave under the Yasaochi Bridge.

However, he finally summons his strongest Shikigami in the Shibuya arc. Megumi passes out with severe injuries. The fight between him and Haruta will be fully adapted in Season 2 Episode 17, in a flashback sequence.

Mahoraga is a double-edged sword, so summoning him would kill Megumi along with his opponent. For better or for worse, Sukuna saves Megumi by defeating Mahoraga. Sadly, he also destroys the entire Shibuya ward with him. He also hints that he has some important plans regarding Megumi.

The entire fight happened while Megumi was still passed out. Yuji regained control of his body, and he saw the destruction. He completely breaks down after seeing that and still blames himself for the death of thousands of people.

