Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Nobara die in Shibuya arc?

In Shibuya, Nobara faces off against Yuji’s arch nemesis, Mahito – will she survive a fight against someone so strong?

The situation in Shibuya continues to spiral downward. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 recently features Nanami’s heartbreaking death. However, there’s no telling what will happen since every episode features the situation going from bad to worse.

After Nanami’s death, Yuji fights with the most hated villain of Jujutsu Kaisen, Mahito. Not just Yuji, even Nobara fights him. Although it’s only Mahito’s double, it is still insanely strong.

Mahito realizes that Nobara is Yuji’s friend, and killing her will plunge Yuji further into despair. The upcoming episode will continue with the fight between the young sorcerers and Mahito. Delve deeper to find out what happens to Nobara in the Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident arc. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Does Nobara Kugisaki die in the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen?

Crunchyroll

Nobara’s death remains confirmed in the manga, but all hints suggest she died in the Shibuya Incident arc.

Any form of physical attack is practically useless on Mahito. However, Nobara’s Resonance can directly hit her target’s soul and body. This makes her Mahito’s natural enemy, just like Yuji. In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19, Nobara and Yuji will join hands to defeat a common foe.

However, before long, Mahito grazes Nobara’s face. Nobara touches her face, and the manga then features a flashback to Nobara’s childhood in the countryside. The series also shows Saori, who wonders how Nobara is doing. Nobara also reminisces about her days with Yuji, Gojo, and Megumi. After the flashback ends, Nobara asks Yuji to tell everyone that “it wasn’t so bad” before collapsing.

Half of her face and head are destroyed, so her injuries are definitely fatal. However, just then, Aoi Todo and Aarata Nitta arrive at the scene. Arata’s technique allows him to stop her bleeding, but he cannot heal her. After giving her first aid, he takes her to get treatment as soon as possible. However, he cannot feel her pulse and isn’t too confident that she will survive.

That’s the last time the manga revealed her status, so even after so many years, it’s still unknown what happened to her. It’s unlikely that Gege Akutami will bring her back this late in the game, so Nobara must not have survived back in Shibuya.

