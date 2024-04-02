Jujutsu Kaisen shows just how badly Sukuna beat Gojo – and it’s gross

The new volume of Jujutsu Kaisen reveals how badly Gojo was affected during his fight against Sukuna and the image is pretty gross.

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 reveals many small yet impactful information about its characters. One of the most recent reveals from the volume is the condition of Gojo’s brain during his fight against Sukuna. It was irrefutably the toughest battle in Gojo’s life and the results made it clear how overwhelmed the strongest sorcerer of modern times was.

An illustration in the upcoming volume depicts Gojo’s brain which is bleeding profusely from overexertion. The condition of his brain is so poor that it’s a wonder how he continued to fight and match Sukuna.

Maintaining the condition of his brain is more important to Gojo than any other character. That’s because his Limitless puts excessive strain on his brain. But he keeps using the Reverse Cursed Technique to reduce the strain and maintain a healthy condition.

However, when Sukuna shattered Gojo’s Domain Expansion, he was unable to use his Cursed Techniques anymore, leading to putting strain on his brain. On top of that, he was gradually getting more and more fatigued. These two together caused tremendous injury to his brain.

The condition of Gojo’s brain and how he was internally suffering were hinted at multiple times during their fight, the most noticeable being when he started bleeding from his nose.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26, Gege Akutami finally gave fans a peek at how damaged Gojo actually was during this fight. The image of his bleeding brain is utterly brutal and a gross picture. Fans are horrified to find this information about the fan-favorite character and are calling out the author’s hatred for the character.

Fans also point out that Sukuna was bleeding from his eyes during his fight against Gojo and must’ve also been suffering from internal bleeding. However, there is no illustration for his brain yet – watch this space.