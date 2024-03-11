Jujutsu Kaisen fans disappointed with Gege Akutami again

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are again disappointed with Gege Akutami, and the reason is Satoru Gojo – so, here’s everything you need to know.

It hasn’t been long since Gege Akutami enraged the entire Jujutsu Kaisen fandom with Satoru Gojo’s death. Fans continued to bash him on social media for several days after the tragedy. Gojo’s popularity in the series is like no other, and his death came too suddenly.

However, this time, fans are disappointed with the popular mangaka again, and the reason is none other than their beloved Satoru Gojo. JJK will soon release its highly-anticipated Volume 26, which will include not only the battle of the strongest but also Gojo’s death.

Article continues after ad

However, a certain art of Satoru Gojo has again convinced fans that Gege doesn’t take the former seriously. Gege is already infamous among Jujutsu Kaisen fans for hating Gojo, and this time, fans are convinced for real.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are unhappy with Gege Akutami because of Volume 26 cover

The Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 cover features Satoru Gojo without his blindfold. He is smiling while being surrounded by snow and flowers. The meaning of the cover is really beautiful since Gojo died in winter, so he’s surrounded by snow.

Additionally, the flowers (which appear to be pink camellia) represent strong love, admiration, and appreciation. Gojo and Geto share the same death anniversary, so the flowers might be symbolic of Gojo’s feelings for Geto, whom he always looked up to.

Article continues after ad

However, fans are not happy with Gege Akutami’s art since Gojo’s face in Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 covers looks slightly disproportionate. “His jaw is elongated so much it’s jarring to look at. I’d really like the cover if the face had the right proportions,” commented one fan.

Another fan complained: “The worst cover in the series by far.”

One user also compared it to the previous cover featuring Sukuna in Megumi’s body: “And for Sukuna, he dropped this… Yeah okay gege we know who you love to draw.”

Article continues after ad

“Who is that? Mix of Hakari and Sukuna, I suppose. Can’t be my blue-eyed god,” said another.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, not everyone hates his cover. One user posted: “Can’t lie, Gojo looks gorgeous, man. Lmao, what was the hate? Full HD panel close-up. I don’t see anything wrong, and honestly, the cover is ironic, considering what will be the end of the volume. Honestly, the way Gege drew Gojo here, it’s almost like looking at a past memory.”

Another user shared: “timeline split concerning the Gojo cover… I was positively surprised when I first saw it I didn’t imagine it to look like that but the more I stare at it the more I love it because it really has such a peaceful aura… you can tell this cover is special.”