Jujutsu Kaisen: How does Sukuna die in the manga?

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen features the final fight against Ryomen Sukuna – so, here’s how he dies.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will end in September 2024. The battle against Sukuna started over a year ago and the King of Curses has been running the gauntlet against the cast. As the manga’s ending draws near, his defeat is all the more certain.

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc is the final arc of the manga, revealing several battle strategies in place in the event of Gojo’s loss. His defeat may be a shock to fans, but the sorcerers and Gojo himself made preparations beforehand if the worst-case scenario happened.

It took a lot of effort and sacrifices to put down the King of Curses. But how did Sukuna die? Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Sukuna dies in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268

Yuji kills Sukuna after Megumi frees his body.

Sukuna could only survive this long thanks to using Megumi’s body as a vessel. This is why the sorcerers’ first priority was to free Megumi from Sukuna’s grasp. However, that’s easier said than done. Megumi was drowning in despair after Tsumiki’s death.

Sukuna ensured Megumi couldn’t get back again with the Bath Ritual. However, the battle was long and the sorcerers paved the path for Yuji’s attacks. Thanks to Yuji’s soul punches and Black Flashes, the barrier between Sukuna’s soul and Megumi’s soul weakened.

In Chapter 266, Megumi fights back against Sukuna, implying the villain’s end is nearer than ever. Nobara returns in Chapter 267 and uses Resonance on Sukuna’s final finger. Sukuna is visibly in pain and starts convulsing.

After that, in Chapter 268, Yuji’s domain collapses. As soon as that happens, Megumi pulls himself out and Sukuna is reduced to a pile of flesh. The villain knows it’s over for him. Yuji picks him up and offers to become his vessel again. He pities Sukuna and wants to give him a second chance.

However, Sukuna’s hatred for Yuji runs so deep that the former chooses death. Sukuna disintegrates into thin air like a curse. This is how the glorious King of Curses loses the battle: defeated and returned to nothingness.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter's release date.