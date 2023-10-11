Jujutsu Kaisen: 10 strongest characters in Anime, Ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen is an animanga series that flaunts several powerful entities, making fans wonder who are the strongest characters in the series. However, noticing the power gap between these characters isn’t that easy for fans.

In every few episodes, we see some new character making an entry in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. The very first episode overwhelmed us by introducing the four most crucial and powerful characters: Yuji Itadori, Megumi, Sukuna, and Gojo.

After that, the series shows us several other characters (both curses and sorcerers) that boast incredible powers.

Understanding the true potential of these characters isn’t that easy as they keep surprising us with newly found determination and abilities in every battle. However, that doesn’t mean figuring out which characters of the series are the powerful is impossible.

10. Nobara Kugisaki

When we first saw Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1, she seemed nothing more than an arrogant person who always looked down on others. Nobara was never seen in action until Season 1 finale, where she fights Eso and Kechizu alongside Yuji.

Nobara possesses several cursed tools, such as a hammer, nails, and a straw doll, that help her dominate the opponents with ease. Besides that, she is a clever girl who always merges her analytical skills with her physical abilities, and that’s what makes her one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

9. Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi Fushiguro is one of the most brilliant students Gojo has trained. In fact, Gojo himself believes that Megumi has all the capabilities to become a strong sorcerer.

Coming with the Ten Shadow Technique, Megumi has the ability to summon several shikigamis during a battle with the cursed spirits. He is someone who has a brilliant mind, using which he is often seen overwhelming even the dangerous foes. Megumi doesn’t panic even in dire situations, and that works in favor of him.

8. Yuji Itadori

Our main protagonist, Yuji Itadori, doesn’t have any Cursed energy, but his combatant abilities help him to sit in the list of the strongest characters of JJK.

The first season of JJK revealed his skills when he protected his two friends from getting killed by the cursed spirits. Moreover, even when he becomes a vessel to Sukuna, he never allows the evil entity to take over his body entirely. That’s because the character has great willpower, which lets him tackle the main antagonist of the show. We haven’t yet witnessed the true potential of Yuji Itadori, but now, as Gojo has been sealed in the Anime, we might see the character stepping in the shoes of his mentor and fighting the cursed spirits.

7. Mahito

Mahito is a special grade curse that often operates in alliance with Pseudo-Geto. He comes into existence out of the hatred humans carry in their hearts. So, he has formed his own army that involves Hanami, Jogo, and Dagon. His biggest motive is to erase humans from existence and make sure that the entire world is getting invaded by the cursed spirits.

Mahito’s idle transfiguration technique makes him a disaster as it gives him the ability to touch and disfigure his enemies or whoever he wants to die. Besides that, his superfast speed and reflexes let him attack and dodge the opponents’ assault.

6. Kento Nanami

Kento Nanami is one of the most pivotal characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, who earned a grade 1 sorcerer position with his calm demeanor and problem-solving skills in most dangerous situations. He was introduced to Yuji by Gojo, who also asked him to train the newbie. Well, he has a big role in Yuji’s character growth.

Nanami is a perfectionist when it comes to hand-to-hand battles, as he never fails to predict his opponents’ abilities and tackle them accordingly. The sorcerer also carries a sword that he imbues with his cursed technique to make it even more useful. During the fight with Mahito, initially, he received severe injuries, but Nanami quickly turned the tide of the battle after analyzing the patch-faced weak points.

5. Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto was one of the four special-grade sorcerers during his time at Jujutsu High. However, soon, he chose the path of darkness and became the biggest threat to humanity. With the ability to consume cursed spirits, he became someone who flaunted multiple cursed energies. These abilities allowed him to fight the strongest of all, i.e., Gojo.

Besides that, his hand-to-hand combat expertise makes him a formidable opponent who can outmatch anyone, be it an armed fighter or a curse user. He, in fact, keeps his opponents in close range during a fight to pummel them with kicks and punches.

4. Toji Fushiguro

Gojo’s Past Arc sees Toji Fushiguro as the main antagonist. Despite being a non-curse user, his innate physical strength allows him to compete with the most potent sorcerers, including the young Gojo and Geto.

Toji does not have any cursed energy, but that doesn’t make him any less powerful, as he holds a wide collection of cursed tools that help him assassinate his enemies. His fast speed and reflexes make him an invincible entity who can land blows and dodge the opponent’s attacks with ease.

3. Yuta

Yuta wasn’t a powerful JJK character from the start, but things changed when he trained harder under Maki and Gojo. He used his dead friend Rika’s powers to fight his enemies, but once Maki trained him, he became a tough combatant who never used his friend’s abilities. His fighting skills were also showcased when he singlehandedly defeated every Kyoto High School sorcerer at the Goodwill event in 2017.

After spending a good amount of time in training, Yuta becomes someone who holds the capability to beat a special grade curse without even showing his true potential. Besides that, the young man is also good with swords, and his swordsmanship is revealed when he comes to fight Geto, who is a strong fighter himself.

2. Sukuna

Sukuna is a disgraced sorcerer from a thousand years ago who decided to haunt people even after his death, and that’s why he created curses. Not only this, he divided his powers among 20 cursed fingers and placed them in distinct places in the human world.

Sukuna possesses an immense level of cursed energy, which makes him an invincible entity. Moreover, he is also a potent hand-to-hand combatant, and using his dismantle technique, he can tear his opponents into two parts. While Sukuna was in Yuji’s body, he used his powerful reversed cursed technique to heal the cuts on the vessel’s body quickly.

1. Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo is said to be the strongest sorcerer in the entire world. He is blessed with six eyes and a Limitless technique. He is the most loved teacher of Jujutsu High as he doesn’t let the curses come toward his students; instead, he always steps forward to protect them from every threat.

Gojo has a high level of Cursed energy, and that’s why his abilities are unmatched by the other sorcerers. Moreover, his confidence is something that adds to his entire skill set, as he believes that even if Sukuna is the king of curses, he will surely defeat him one day.

Gojo flaunted his powers in the fight with Jogo for the first time, where he trapped the volcano-head curse in his Domain Expansion: Unlimited Void. Similarly, he almost killed several special-grade curses with his different techniques. So, undoubtedly, he is the most powerful character in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

