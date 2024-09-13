Jujutsu Kaisen fans divided over Kusakabe after Chapter 269

Kusakabe has a controversial moment in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 when he reveals he was okay with Yuji being executed, leaving fans divided over his character.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga ending is almost upon us. Aside from the upcoming Chapter 269 – which will be released on September 15, 2024 – the series has two more chapters left before it ends on September 30.

In the middle of the epilogue, we’re learning the jujutsu sorcerers’ entire plan to defeat Sukuna. In Chapter 269, during a discussion among the sorcerers, Kusakabe reveals how he supported the higher-ups’ plan to execute Yuji at the start.

Article continues after ad

Since Yuji was the vessel of Sukuna, he thought it’d be prudent to kill him before he could become a threat. He didn’t proceed with it only because of Yaga. Kusakabe also blamed Gojo for not killing Yuji on the very first day.

This scene hasn’t gone well with a lot of readers. Many are slamming Kusakabe for being okay with killing a minor. Some are angry with him for bad-mouthing Gojo when the late sorcerer only wanted to protect a child.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Kusakabe saying ‘Gojo’s fault for not killing Yuji sooner’ is so unreal to me. Like, is this the man we’re supposed to believe is kind sjsbsjsh,” posted one user on X.

“Kusakabe blaming Gojo for not killing Yuji, oh my god when we get you,” wrote another.

However, many readers have also pointed out that killing Yuji would’ve saved a lot of lives, and Kusakabe only agreed with the execution for the greater good.

Article continues after ad

As one shared, “I know Kusakabe was being harsh here but I like his honesty and how he told the kids not to feel sorry for anything. Love him for that.”

“He foresaw the Shibuya massacre happening and thought it prudent to nip that danger in the bud. He’s not cruel for being placed in the trolley problem,” joined another.

While fans debate over Kusakabe, they’re also hoping for Gojo to return in the next chapter. Whether he’ll really come back is yet to be seen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Learn more about the jujutsu world with our guides on Megumi’s return and the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. You can also find out why Maki is angry with Yuta.