Jujutsu Kaisen manga final panel may reveal plans for a sequel

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga will end with Chapter 271, and according to the spoilers, there may be plans for a sequel.

The epic story of Jujutsu Kaisen will finally end on September 29, 2024. However, thanks to the early spoilers of Chapter 271, we know the final panel ends the story on a rather vague note.

As we know, Nobara returned to the manga and used her Resonance on Sukuna’s final finger. While she weakened the King of Curses enough to let Yuji kill him, the finger itself was unharmed.

It’s so strong that even the strongest sorcerer of the modern era – Satoru Gojo – couldn’t damage it. The finger’s whereabouts remained unknown since Nobara attacked it.

However, the final panel reveals that the sorcerers sealed it again in a similar way Yuji found it at the beginning of the series. With this, the story comes full circle and leaves room for Sukuna to be revived again.

Over centuries, the seal on the finger will gradually weaken. As long as curses exist, they will keep seeking out the finger. Not only that, there may be someone in the future with an ability like Megumi, who will have the potential as a vessel.

Hence, while Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2 seems unlikely for now, the possibility of Sukuna’s return indeed leaves room for the story to continue. The manga ends on a happy note with the trio being reunited and everyone finding their own paths in life. However, the battle of never-ending curses continues and will persist for years to come.

