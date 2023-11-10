Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami finally explains manga’s meaning

Jujutsu Kaisen has always been a rather complex story, and creator Gege Akutami has now explained the manga’s true meaning. Here’s what he had to say.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular Shonen series in the world. The manga is currently in its final stretch, and the anime’s Season 2 has been making headlines every week. The anime is currently featuring the Shibuya Incident arc, and it’s getting more intense than ever.

Article continues after ad

The story has come a long way since it began, as it gradually becomes darker and darker. The series also gets sidetracked from the main storyline as it follows Yuta’s and Gojo’s tales in between. However, the complexity of the storyline, the notion of good and evil, and the power of curses all have deep meanings behind them.

Article continues after ad

As things in Shibuya continue to spiral downward, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has shared the true meaning behind the story. Delve deeper to find out more.

Article continues after ad

Gege Akutami’s message about Jujutsu Kaisen’s real meaning

Crunchyroll

According to Reddit, Gege Akutami said: “If there was one thing to mention, it was that no one holds the ultimate truth, the ‘good guys’ as well as the ‘bad guys.’ Some seek to kill the hero out of pure selfishness, but others are led to this decision by logical reasoning. If no one is really right, then no one is wrong either. Each character is guided by his own ethics.”

The Shibuya Incident begins due to the villains’ selfishness in trying to seal away their biggest threat, Satoru Gojo. They also kill off several innocent civilians and even some sorcerers. However, when the same thing happens to their fellow curses, they all swear to seek revenge.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dagon and Jogo were especially remorseful about the death of their friends. Furthermore, Mimiko and Nanako lived most of their lives according to Geto’s motives. They may be murderers like him, but they loved him nonetheless. In the end, they died in a futile attempt to set Geto free.

Toji also killed himself in Shibuya so he wouldn’t continue to harm Megumi. He was an assassin who killed Riko 12 years ago and also attempted to kill Gojo. And let’s not forget fans’ beloved Suguru Geto, whose ideals were distorted thanks to the cruel Jujutsu world. Thinking about these characters, it’s true that the story blurs the line between good and evil – as the author mentioned.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen. And thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.