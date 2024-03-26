Jujutsu Kaisen theory reveals “unfortunate” way to actually kill Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen currently has a number of heroes throwing everything they have at Sukuna in an effort to defeat him, and it’s not working. Fans have figured out what will do the job, and it’s hilariously accurate.

Sukuna is easily one of the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters. The four-armed ancient sorcerer lay dormant for centuries through cursed objects, until Yuji incidentally brought him forth through eating one of his fingers. (To be fair, it could happen to anyone!)

We’re currently in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, where everyone goes to bat to try and finally defeat Sukuna, a being who’s never been bested in battle. So far, efforts have been mixed, but a solution exists, if Yuji is willing to make the sacrifice.

“There’s a morgue filled with his dead and half-dead friends and comrades that are seeping with rich cursed energy that Yuji can consume and utilize for his own,” a theory on Reddit states. “As a ‘vessel’, the more exposure he gets to foreign cursed energy, the more power he will gain. He just hasn’t crossed the line.”

In case you don’t get what’s being inferred, the idea here is for Yuji to fill his belly with all sorts of cursed objects, thus giving him an exponential amount of energy to defeat Sukuna. Listen, they’ve tried nearly everything else, why not give this a go?

“If he ate all those guys, he’d gain almost every technique there is,” a commenter writes. “So after Yuji one-shots Sukuna, Gege can make him say, ‘Ah, the Jujutsu Kaisen was within my friends all this time!'”

Honestly it writes itself. “The solution to cannibalism powers is more cannibalism,” another user amusingly adds. Jujutsu Kaisen became Cannibal Holocaust for weebs so gradually I didn’t even notice.

At the rate things are going, Gege Akutami might genuinely have something so ludicrously up his sleeve. Watch this space. Check out the best anime like Jujutsu Kaisen in the meantime.

