Jujutsu Kaisen has a heartbreaking detail about Choso’s death you definitely missed

Choso’s death in Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the saddest moments in the manga, but there is one hidden detail that makes his passing all the more heartbreaking.

Jujutsu Kaisen is known for being merciless to its characters, killing numerous major players in the sotry so far. Choso is one of the newer additions to that, dying in the hands of Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

As one of the fan-favorite characters, Choso’s death was extremely saddening for fans, especially given the way he died. Choso died in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259, sacrificing himself to protect his younger brother Yuji by taking the brunt of Sukuna’s Kamino.

As Choso was dying, he had a moment with Yuji in an imaginary world. The brothers sat opposite each other at a long table, reminiscent of the time Choso had a fake memory about Yuji after their fight in Shibuya.

However, unlike that time, Eso and Kechizu weren’t present at the table. The last moment between Choso and Yuji was tender and heartwarming, as Choso praised the sorcerer for surpassing him, and Yuji thanked Choso for staying with him when he had nobody.

The scene is quite painful in and of itself. However, one little detail in this particular panel makes the end of the beloved character all the more devastating, solidifying its place as one of the most heartbreaking Jujutsu Kaisen deaths.

In the panel where Choso and Yuji are sitting opposite each other, Yuji seems to be clutching the table fervently. This is a nod to Choso’s fake memory where they were in a similar situation, but at that same time, it was Choso who was clutching the table.

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

The detail is very small but speaks volumes of Yuji and Choso’s relationship. When Choso had that memory, it was him holding on to their brotherhood while Yuji was unaware. But at the time of Choso’s death, Yuji had already formed a strong relationship with the Death Painting, and this time, it was he who didn’t want to let go of Choso.

This subtle representation of their relationship is as beautiful as it is poignant. It’s a great example of storytelling prowess from Gege Akutami and it has fans heartbroken over the beloved character’s demise in the manga.

“That’s so sad. Choso’s so stoic throughout the whole manga, he looks so at peace in that fake memory, he deserved so much better,” wrote a user on Reddit.

“Leave me to cope in peace. I was trying to get better after his death, leave us alone, no need to share at all,” commented another user, mourning Choso’s death.

A third fan took this opportunity to praise the Jujutsu Kaisen author and commented, “Gege can write so well when he wants to I swear.”

As the fandom is mourning the death of Choso, there’s another character who’s rumored to come back from the dead. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 hinted at Satoru Gojo returning after his death earlier in the arc. Whether he really comes back or not will be seen in the upcoming Chapter 261.

