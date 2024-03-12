Jujutsu Kaisen just made Nobara’s death even more tragic

As if Nobara’s death in Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t heartbreaking enough, Yuji Itadori has added to the tragedy of the character.

Jujutsu Kaisen is popular for killing off fan-favorite characters. Season 2 of the anime features two extremely heartbreaking arcs, both their fair share of tragedies. In the second cour of the season, The Shibuya Incident Arc, the Jujutsu world is up against several powerful villains.

Several fan-favorite characters suffer horribly, and some even die honorably. Nobara Kugisaki is the only girl among the main trio and has always been popular among fans. She’s an excellent Jujutsu Sorcerer as well as a perfect partner to fight alongside Yuji Itadori.

Apart from her unique technique, she can also use Black Flash and isn’t afraid to fight against powerful opponents. She suffers fatal injuries due to Mahito and never returns in the series. Nobara’s death may not be officially confirmed in Jujutsu Kaisen, but all the signs point toward only that tragic possibility.

How did Jujutsu Kaisen make Nobara’s death even more tragic?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is celebrating its 6th anniversary this month and is holding the 4th official popularity poll. The series is also sharing updated descriptions for a few characters. The character description of Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of the series, reads: “He lives to fulfill his role. He wants to leave Kugisaki’s seat open.”

Again, the manga hasn’t specifically declared her death, but there’s literally no chance of her survival. The tragedy happened right in front of Yuji, who still blames himself for the deaths of countless people, including Nobara.

In Chapter 210, Yuji is uncharacteristically rude to Hana Kurusu, which surprises Megumi. When Megumi asks about it, Yuji confirms he’s afraid of Hana taking Nobara’s place in life. He knows Nobara will never return, but that doesn’t mean he wants anyone else to take her spot.

For him, she will be the only girl in their trio. The “seat open” phrase in Yuji’s description is deeper than it seems. It confirms just how much of a void Nobara left in his life. That hasn’t changed even now. After Nobara’s disappearance, none of the characters ever mentioned her, as if she never existed in the first place.

However, only Yuji remembers her to this day. In Chapter 144, he asks Megumi about Nobara’s condition, but the former remains silent. Yuji takes the silence as an answer before clenching his fists and saying, “I get it,” twice. This again is a major hint regarding Nobara’s demise.