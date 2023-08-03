Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami expresses his hatred for Gojo in recent message

Gege Akutami hating Satoru Gojo is no secret among JJK fans. In this recent note about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5, the creator again expresses his hatred towards fans’ beloved Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s strongest sorcerer alive – Satoru Gojo – maybe a fan-favorite character, but that doesn’t mean everyone likes him. Yuji and Yuta seem to respect him genuinely, but that’s about it. Most characters and even the series’ creator Gege Akutami have expressed dislike toward Gojo.

In fact, Gege has a reputation for openly expressing his dislike toward Gojo. The eccentric instructor has always ranked high in popularity polls, and fans absolutely adore his unique personality. Gojo is also the series’ strongest character and the only hope to defeat the villain Sukuna.

In such a situation, hating Gojo may seem to be out of the ordinary. Although Gege has never explained the reason behind his hatred, it could be because of Gojo’s God Complex. In his recent message about Season 2 Episode 5 animation, Gege once again expresses his hatred toward Gojo.

Gege calls Gojo a mob character in his recent message about the Season 2 animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 officially wraps up Gojo’s Past arc with Episode 5. As such, the manga author Gege Akutami shares a note to fans about the animation. Gege has expressed his satisfaction with the second season before. He is absolutely thrilled with the new art style and compliments director Shōta Goshozono and the staff members.

He again expresses his gratitude toward the amazing animation and the level of care and detail the staff has put into each scene. Gege also shares his anticipation toward the Shibuya Incident arc, which will officially debut on 31 August 2023. However, as he compliments everyone, Gege doesn’t forget to pass a sarcastic comment about Gojo.

He calls fans’ beloved Gojo a mob character who got top-tier animation. Mob characters in anime refer to side characters that viewers easily miss. These characters don’t have a significant role to play in the story and are simply there to add to the background. Regardless of Gege’s claim, the “mob character” title doesn’t fit Gojo at all.

At this point, fans are absolutely not surprised about Gege hating on Gojo so openly. Many even believe that the reason Gojo was imprisoned for so long is not for plot development but because Gege doesn’t want to give him more screen time. Judging by his recent comment, it’s not a baseless speculation.

