During the new Jujutsu Kaisen exhibition, creator Gege Akutami revealed new Gojo artwork that fans have ended up hating.

In the fourth Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll, Satoru Gojo won first place for the first time. Following him are his two students, Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro, respectively.

To commemorate their win, Gege Akutami made special illustrations for the three where they’re seen wearing streetwear. Needless to say, fans were very excited about seeing the new arts of their favorite characters.

Article continues after ad

However, the result didn’t please everybody. While people loved Yuji’s illustration, impressed with his pose and expression, the same didn’t happen for Megumi. Many pointed out his slicked-back hair makes him resemble Sukuna inside Megumi’s body, or Megkuna, as many call it.

But despite some disliking it, many fans also defended it. However, when it came to the new Gojo art, the hatred was unanimous. In the illustration, Gojo is wearing black pants and a varsity jacket with inflated sleeves, along with a pair of sneakers with purple bottoms.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He also has a pair of yellow sunglasses on and his hair styled with a side part and slicked to one side. But despite his new clothes, he has the same cheeky smile.

From the moment the new image surfaced, fans hated it. Many are complaining about it ruining Gojo’s aura and not doing justice to his personality. They also find the fashion somewhat tacky and not for someone like Gojo.

“Yuji is the only one who looks like himself. Megumi’s good but that pose’s weird. And that is NOT Gojo,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter, with another joining, “Gege could not make it more obvious how much he hates Gojo.”

Article continues after ad

“Bro really lost all of his aura huh,” commented a third, followed by someone else saying, “Gojo, bro?? What’s happened to your dressing sense?”

“Who is this? Gege with the disrespect again,” added another user.

Article continues after ad

Gojo’s death has affected the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom greatly. It’s even more so after any hope of his return was crushed when Yuta took over his body. So, it’s understandable that fans are so sensitive towards any material on Gojo.

Article continues after ad

For more on the sorcerers, find out which Jujutsu Kaisen scene was inspired by Hunter x Hunter and which character needs to ‘tough it up’. You can read more about Jujutsu Kaisen ending.