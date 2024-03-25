Jujutsu Kaisen manga editor disrespects Gojo, and fans are furious

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga editor has enraged Satoru Gojo fans with his latest comment – so here’s everything you need to know.

Satoru Gojo is the most beloved character in Jujutsu Kaisen. He is not only the strongest sorcerer of the modern era but also a fun and loving teacher who always looks out for his students. Gojo’s death is the most controversial moment in the story.

However, his popularity shot through the roof after that. Gojo’s powers far surpass the capabilities of any human or curses in the world. In the entire history, only one character is capable of defeating him, and that’s the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

Not only that, but Gojo’s birth literally alternated the balance of curses for the first time in centuries. It further proves his impact in the story and the fact that he is literally untouchable. However, the latest comment from Jujutsu Kaisen manga editor has enraged Gojo fans who all believe their favorite character is being undervalued and disrespected.

Manga series often end with a comment from the editor who hypes up the upcoming chapter. However, the comment in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 reads: “Miguel, the man who fought Gojo Satoru on equal footing, joins the fight!”

According to a popular JJK account, the comment includes the Japanese character “渡り合う,” which means “equal footing.” The comment is implying that Gojo and Miguel are equally matched in terms of powers. But JJK fans know that the truth is far from it.

While Chapter 254 marks Miguel’s debut in the main story, this African sorcerer appeared in the prequel movie as a minor antagonist. He was part of Geto’s team and fought Satoru Gojo during the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons. Miguel’s task was to keep Gojo busy while Geto attacked Yuta.

There’s no denying that Miguel is a powerful character, which is why Gojo asked Yuta should follow him to Africa to become stronger. However, during the time that Miguel managed to block Gojo’s path, he only received a one-sided beating.

Even with his legendary Black Rope, Miguel was helpless against him. However, the Jujutsu Kaisen editor commenting about these two characters going toe-to-toe in a battle is unprecedented.

“Editor comment need to be scratched, he doesn’t even know what he’s talking about,” commented one fan.

“Editor saying “equal footing” knowing that Miguel got straight manhandled/baby shaked by 1 eye gojo with no CT no CE no nothing just bare hands,” said another.

Another fan posted: “How will you say Miguel fought Gojo on equal footing ?.. Don’t make me laugh probably the editor is having amnesia or something Anyways Miguel is getting cooked by Sukuna….his presence makes no difference. WE NEED GOJO BACK!!”