Gege Akutami warned fans about Jujutsu Kaisen long before Gojo’s death

Jujutsu Kaisen has the fandom in shambles with its dark plot twists — but Gege Akutami already warned fans about his story.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the darkest new-gen Shonen manga series, written by Gege Akutami. The story is set in a world where negative emotions pile up and give birth to cursed spirits who threaten the people’s safety. Jujutsu sorcerers risk their lives to deal with those curses.

However, the battle against curses is a never-ending cycle since they will continue to exist as long as humans do. The series is popular for its brutal storytelling, with traumatized characters as gruesome deaths. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Chapter 261!

Article continues after ad

According to Chapter 261 spoilers, the next chapter features darkest plot twist in the series: Yuta takes over Gojo’s body using Kenjaku’s technique. The sorcerers are desperate to defeat the King of Curses, but they don’t want Yuta to go down that path.

Article continues after ad

However, Yuta has no other option but to carry Gojo’s burden by himself. While the fandom has been left shocked by the insane plot twist and worrying over Gojo’s tragic demise, Gege’s comment from a few years ago has resurfaced.

Myamura, a popular Jujutsu Kaisen account on X/Twitter, shared an image of Gege Akutami’s comment that reads: “The other day, I saw a video of myself laughing hysterically. I was a little taken aback by how demonic I looked. I hope you enjoy that type of person’s first graphic novel.”

Article continues after ad

Gege Akutami is not only infamous for killing off several characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, but he also makes bold decisions with the way he handles their ending. Gojo’s death, by far, has been the most controversial in the series. Fans have never given up hope for his return until now. Gege shuts the door for Gojo’s return in the darkest way possible.

Article continues after ad

If you want more dark sorcery, check out our list of character deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen and the best anime like Jujutsu Kaisen.