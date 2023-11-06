Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 release date: Will Takaba win?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 will continue the fight between Takaba and Kenjaku – so here are the release date and possible spoilers.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently focusing on the fight between Takaba and Kenjaku. As the battle against the strongest has taken a side seat, the comedian has taken the stage and he’s focusing on accomplishing his goal. Takaba has proven that in terms of cursed techniques, he is stronger than Kenjaku.

However, the ancient curse user is one tough customer who always manages to twist things in his favor. Kenjaku figured out a loophole in Takaba’s technique and used that as an advantage. Takaba’s technique is useful as long as he has confidence in himself, so Kenjaku began a battle of wits and attacked Takaba ruthlessly.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the recent chapter, Takaba reminisces about his older says as he finds the courage to pursue his dream. Instead of defeating Kenjaku, Takaba swears to make him laugh. However, he also regains his confidence in the process. Delve deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is on a break this week, so Chapter 242 will be released on November 19 at 12am JST. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 spoiler speculation: What to expect

Manga Plus

Since Takaba swears to make Kenjaku laugh, it’s possible that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 will also be hilarious like Chapter 240. The recent chapter was mostly a flashback focusing on Takaba’s dream and struggles as a comedian. He finally gets the answer of “why he is a comedian.”

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, it doesn’t look like the fight against Sukuna will be resuming in the upcoming chapter. Since Takaba’s cursed technique depends on his confidence, it’s safe to say he will be making a comeback. He wants to defeat Kenjaku, but living up to his pride as a comedian takes priority. Takaba is strong enough to rival Satoru Gojo, but even he is facing difficulty dealing with Kenjaku.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While Takaba is single-handedly dealing with one of the most vicious characters in the series, the other sorcerers aren’t staying still either. We might see a glimpse of their discussion once again as Angel has yet to fully explain why she trusts Takaba’s skills to send him alone.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.