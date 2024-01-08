Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 release date: What is Yuji’s plan?

Sukuna’s victims continue to increase as Yuji attempts to make a final move – so here are the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently featuring the battle against the strongest. Sukuna’s victims continue to increase as the recent chapter features Hiromi Higuruma’s death. However, this was already planned before the fight, and now it’s up to Yuji to carry out the rest of the plan.

The series already revealed that the key to saving Megumi is Higuruma’s technique. Therefore, Higuruma wouldn’t decide to sacrifice himself without a plan. The recent chapter ends with the parallel between Nanami and Higuruma’s deaths as they leave their wills to Yuji.

However, that means Yuji has to relive the trauma of losing someone important to him. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 might unravel more about the sorcerer’s plans. Delve deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers.

Because of the Shonen Jump break, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 will be released on January 21 at 12am JST. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 spoiler speculation: What to expect

Manga Plus

The recent chapter not only shows Higuruma’s death but also Yuji using Choso’s Piercing Blood technique. Chapter 246 features Sukuna impaling Choso with his hand. Choso’s fate remains unknown ever since. However, those severe injuries don’t prove he’s dead.

When attacked by Piercing Blood, Sukuna analyzes it’s Choso’s attack. However, since the latter is in no condition to fight, it simply means that Yuji must’ve used the technique. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 features a brief flashback before the battle of the strongest, where Yuji thanks Noritoshi Kamo for teaching him since Choso isn’t good at it.

It’s clear that this scene indicates Noritoshi and Choso teaching Blood Manipulation to Yuji. However, that doesn’t mean it’s the only thing Yuji can do. There’s still so much we don’t know about his power. The recent chapter ends with Yuji using Higuruma’s Executioner Sword.

Since Yuji and Sukuna have finally come face to face, it means not only the series reveals more about the former’s technique but also his plan that compelled Higuruma to sacrifice himself. The spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248.

