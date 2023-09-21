Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami breaks silence on controversial chapter 236

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are incredibly disappointed after chapter 236 leaks went viral – so here’s what Gege Akutami has to say about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently trending worldwide, but not for a good reason. The controversy regarding a popular character’s death is generating a lot of bad press. Since it’s a dark Shonen series, fans are always ready to see their favorite characters die at some point.

However, this time, they aren’t content with the way their beloved character died off-screen. The anticlimactic death may be resolved in future chapters, but they’re already disappointed with how everything played out.

The battle of the strongest has reached its end, and it’s not the outcome fans would ever hope for. The upcoming chapter will feature the most shocking scene. Since the leaks went viral, many fans already know what happened. Delve deeper to find out what Gege Akutami has to say about Jujutsu Kaisen’s controversial chapter 236.

Gege Akutami’s comment on the Weekly Shonen Jump confuses fans even more

Amid the backlash to the recent leaks, in this week’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue, Gege Akutami shared a rather confusing message. He said: “Due to the break, it seems like I forgot to draw one chapter.” Surely, he means it as a joke, but it could be foreshadowing him filling in the gaps in the narrative.

After all, the difference in chapters 235 and 236 is massive, and it does seem like we’re missing something important that occurred during the fight. As per the usual schedule, the mangaka takes a break every three weeks. However, because the series is in such a crucial phase, JJK released four consecutive chapters before chapter 236 was delayed by a week.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 will officially release on September 24. You can read the spoilers here.

