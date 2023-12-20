Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22: Release date, spoilers & preview stills

The recent episode ends with a major cliffhanger with Kenjaku’s unexpected arrival – so here’s what will happen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode features Mahito’s “satisfying” end. After everything he has done, fans are enjoying his desperate state, where he’s crawling and running away from Yuji. It was difficult, but Yuji finally managed to get his revenge for Junpei, Nanami, Nobara, and countless innocent people who fell victim to Mahito’s brutality.

Article continues after ad

Even Aoi Todo, who holds Yuji dear, almost lost his life fighting against Mahito. Though Aoi barely saves his life, he loses his hand and technique in the process. Even though he still has his cursed energy, he can no longer fight powerful opponents without his Boogie Woogie.

Article continues after ad

However, he still lends Yuji his final support and helps him defeat the villain. As Yuji chases Mahito after defeating him, the two come across Kenjaku, who was supposed to be looking over the Prison Realm that has sealed Satoru Gojo. Kenjaku asks Mahito if he should save him, but is the ancient curse user kind enough to do that? Here’s a look at the release date & spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 will release on December 21 at 12:00am JST. New episodes drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll across various time zones two hours after it’s broadcast in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 preview and spoilers

Kenjaku isn’t kind enough to help anyone, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 proves that as the villain targets his close ally. Kenjaku gloats at Mahito’s pathetic state. However, as soon as Yuji sees the ancient curse user, he demands to have his Gojo sensei back.

Article continues after ad

However, Kenjaku brutally attacks the young sorcerer. He also brags about Geto’s Cursed Spirit Manipulation, saying the latter would’ve defeated Yuta if his forces hadn’t been divided in Tokyo and Kyoto.

Nonetheless, Yuji doesn’t care about any of that and desperately tries to get Gojo back from the villain’s clutches. On the other hand, Mahito thinks Kenjaku is off-guard and attacks him. The curse also knows that Kenjaku lied about Gojo refusing to budge from Shibuya after getting sealed. Kenjaku absorbs Mahito and starts revealing his goals to Yuji.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Using curses only semi-grade 1 or higher, Kenjaku plans to extract the full potential of Geto’s “Uzumaki.” However, he is soon ambushed by students from Kyoto. Miwa uses a Binding Vow, which will grant her immense strength at the price of never being able to use her Katana again. However, her sacrifice amounts to nothing when Kenjaku easily breaks her sword.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Kusakabe and every other sorcerer come to fight the villain. Even Choso arrives at the scene and realizes Kenjaku is the stain of the Kamo Clan, Noritoshi Kamo, who committed several atrocities over a century ago. He is furious at Kenjaku trying to kill his little brother Yuji. Amid his desperate attempt to protect his brother, Choso encounters Uraume, Sukuna’s loyal servant.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 preview

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.