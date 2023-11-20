Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 release date: Will Kenjaku vs Takaba end?

Kenjaku finally realizes the only way to defeat Takaba – so will the ancient curse user in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243. Here are the release date and possible spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently featuring the fight (or maybe a comedy routine) between Takaba and Kenjaku. The battle against the strongest has been sidelined for a while, but it might get resumed pretty soon. In the recent chapter, Kenjaku figures out a way to defeat Takaba.

While Takaba is constantly changing scenarios, Kenjaku finds his thoughts getting affected by him. He figures out that it’s taking a toll on him. The only way to defeat Takaba is by fulfilling his desire for laughs before the two suit up and go on the stage.

The upcoming chapter will feature something interesting as Takaba’s fate hangs in the balance. Delve deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 will be released on November 26 at 12am JST. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 spoiler speculation: What to expect

Manga Plus/MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 will feature the new version of the famous Geto and Gojo panel, featuring Kenjaku and Takaba. Gege Akutami already set the stage for the new version of that panel and confirmed it in the author’s comment, saying, “Next chapter will have the two of them in the opposite positions, but don’t worry about it.”

Other than that, things really don’t look good for Takaba. His technique is strong enough to rival even Satoru Gojo, but Kenjaku has been around for over a millennium. He is also one of the most genius characters in the series. He is using his wits to make up for his lack of strength to defeat Takaba.

The fight will end in one or two chapters, but it’s likely that the villain will again taste victory. However, whether the battle against the strongest will resume after the fight is still unclear. Kenjaku currently poses a greater threat than the King of Curses and needs to be stopped as soon as possible.

