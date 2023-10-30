Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 release date: Kenjaku vs Takaba continues

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent chapter ends with a major cliffhanger as Takaba questions himself – so here are the release date and possible spoilers for Chapter 241.

Jujutsu Kaisen has sidelined the battle against the strongest for two weeks now as the focus shifts to the other villain, Kenjaku. While Sukuna is having fun cutting up strong sorcerers, the ancient curse user Kenjaku isn’t sitting idle either.

He is eliminating all the Culling Game players and using the Binding Vow to initiate the merging of Master Tengen and the Japanese population. After killing Iori Hazenoki, Kenjaku moves on to fighting Takaba. The recent chapter reveals that the sorcerers were discussing how to deal with Kenjaku when Angel suggested sending Fumihiko Takaba.

Takaba is a newly awakened sorcerer, but his technique is powerful enough to rival the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, Satoru Gojo. However, even he is no match against the villain who uses wits against his insane ability. Delve deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 is expected to be released on November 5 at 12am JST. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 spoiler speculation: What to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 will likely continue the battle between Kenjaku and Takaba. Kenjaku is truly a genius as he figures out Takaba’s weakness and uses that against him. Since none of his techniques were working against the comedian, Kenjaku starts by damaging Takaba’s confidence, affecting his technique. The more confident Takaba feels, the stronger his technique works.

As Takaba struggles to keep his spirits high, he is devastated to see Iori’s dead body. To make matters worse, Kenjaku mocks him after that and asks him to laugh since he’s a comedian. The chapter ends with Takaba questioning the reason behind being a comedian. At this point, the battle can go in any direction.

When it comes to techniques, Takaba has the upper hand. However, if he doesn’t manage to pull through, he might end up losing his life. Stopping Kenjaku is the utmost priority, but the sorcerers also cannot leave Sukuna alone. Therefore, the country’s fate rests on Takaba’s shoulders, which is too huge a burden for him to carry.

