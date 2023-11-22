Jujutsu Kaisen manga kills off two insanely strong characters

Jujutsu Kaisen manga’s recent spoilers confirm the deaths of two insanely strong characters – so here a look at who dies in Chapter 243.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has sidelined the battle against the strongest to focus on Kenjaku, the other antagonist of the series. Kenjaku is planning to merge Master Tengen with the Japanese population. While the other sorcerers are either fighting Sukuna or are on standby, Takaba challenges the ancient curse user alone.

However, Takaba is no pushover by any means, as Kenjaku is flabbergasted after witnessing his technique. The battle soon changes into a comedy routine as we learn more about Fumihiko Takaba. His ability to manifest his thoughts into reality can rival even Satoru Gojo.

No doubt, Kenjaku faces trouble defeating the comedian-turned-sorcerer. According to recent spoilers, two insanely strong characters die shocking deaths. Warning: this article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243!

Which Jujutsu Kaisen characters die in manga Chapter 243?

According to leaks, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 features the deaths of Takaba and Kenjaku (Psuedo-Geto).

Takaba’s death is already foreshadowed in Chapter 242 after Kenjaku figures out a way to defeat him. The upcoming chapter will focus on their comedy show. Once it ends, Takaba accomplishes his goal.

He lies on the ground wearing a white robe – suggesting he’s at death’s door. In the end, Kenjaku admits that Takaba was funny. However, what’s shocking is that Yuta suddenly appears behind Kenjaku and severs his head.

Since Yuta is a special-grade sorcerer with an insane amount of cursed energy, Kenjaku should’ve sensed his presence. But Yuta is able to land a sneak attack thanks to Takaba. The newly awakened sorcerer is only bait, while Yuta is the one who plans to kill the villain.

Kenjaku realizes this after getting his head severed. However, before he takes his final breath, he says his “will” is going to be inherited. There is a possibility that Kenjaku may not have died, and only Geto’s body died. Nonetheless, it’s clear that the ancient curse user cannot misuse Geto’s body, so Yuta fulfills his promise.

Click here to check out the release date and more spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243.

