Jujutsu Kaisen animator teases new design of fan-favorite character in Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 still has a long way to go, but one of the animators is teasing a new design for a fan-favorite character. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime and manga series set in a world where people’s negative emotions unintentionally cursed spirits. To fight these curses, Jujutsu sorcerers use their own cursed energy and put everything on the line to keep the world safe.

The series is currently airing its highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc in Season 2. It’s the most brutal and tragic arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, triggering the destruction of the Jujutsu society as we know it. Several civilians and fan-favorite characters lose their lives.

But those who survive the battle know that they must surpass their limits to save the world. One of those characters is Maki Zenin, who almost loses her life in Shibuya but then comes back stronger than ever. Here’s a sneak peek at her new character design in Jujutsu Kaisen. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga!

Jujutsu Kaisen animator shares a sneak peek at Maki’s new design in Season 3

One of the animators in Jujutsu Kaisen shares a rough draft of Maki’s new design that will appear in Season 3. The drawing isn’t official, but it helps us envision how she will look in the anime – and it’s beautiful.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Jogo burns Maki alive to avenge Dagon’s death. Maki suffers various scars on her body. Yuki Tsukumo explains that the only reason Maki survived is thanks to her superhuman strength from the heavenly restriction.

Even Reverse Cursed Technique cannot remove those scars as they are engraved in her body like markings. Maki’s new character design first appears in Chapter 144, after she barely recovers from Jogo’s attack.

Manga Plus

Her new look instantly became popular in the fandom, not only because of how cool she is but also because of what it represents in the Jujutsu society. Maki is a beautiful woman and someone from the direct bloodline of the Zenin Clan. She could’ve led a better life in the patriarchal society of Jujutsu Kaisen if she had enough cursed energy.

However, because of what she went through, Maki stood against the Jujutsu norms, and her new character design is a visual representation of that. Naoya Zenin once revealed that the patriarchial Jujutsu society only valued women for their looks. Scars were battle trophies for men but were considered imperfections in women.

She defies the beauty standards set by the world as she shines in her own way. Unlike her twin sister Mai, Maki never cared for appearances, even before she was scarred. She’s strong, and those scars are her new identity as she becomes the most revolutionary character in the series.

