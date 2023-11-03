Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16: Release date & spoilers
Now that the King of Curses has made his appearance in Shibuya, what will happen to the sorcerers? Here are the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16.
Jujutsu Kaisen delivers a set of shocking events in the recent episode, and it’s only going to get more thrilling now that Sukuna has finally appeared. We witness the incredible adaptation of Toji’s iconic fight against Dagon.
Furthermore, the father-son reunion raises lots of questions as both are unable to recognize one another. Acting solely on instinct, Tojo only took Megumi away to fight him. After defeating Dagon, the strongest person in Toji’s sight is now Megumi.
The upcoming episode will be even more shocking as the King of Curses will take action after awakening. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 release date and time
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 will release on November 9 at 12:00am JST. New episodes drop every Thursday.
The episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll across various time zones two hours after it’s broadcast in Japan. You can find your time zone below:
- 10:00am PT
- 11:00am MST
- 12:00pm CT
- 01:00pm EST
- 6:00pm BST
- 9:00pm European Time
- 10:30pm IST
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 preview and spoilers
The upcoming episode will feature the fight between Toji and Megumi. Toji, who is now a puppet of carnage, is unable to think of anything else apart from destroying the strongest one around him. The fight is brief and ends after Toji recognizes Megumi. He also remembers selling Megumi to the Zenin Clan in a flashback scene.
As he was unable to take care of such a young child, he thought Megumi would be valued in the Zenin Clan for inheriting the Ten Shadows Technique. As soon as he remembers the past, he asks Megumi his name. The Sorcerer Killer is glad that Megumi doesn’t have the surname Zenin – meaning Gojo saved him from the Zenin Clan.
Toji stabs his own head since he doesn’t want to endanger Megumi’s life after losing control. Furthermore, we will briefly see Kusakaba and Panda coming across more curse users. They all witness the insane fight between Jogo and Sukuna. Sukuna will use his iconic fire technique to end the curse after acknowledging his strength.
Here’s a look at the preview of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16:
