Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16: Release date & spoilers

Now that the King of Curses has made his appearance in Shibuya, what will happen to the sorcerers? Here are the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16.

Jujutsu Kaisen delivers a set of shocking events in the recent episode, and it’s only going to get more thrilling now that Sukuna has finally appeared. We witness the incredible adaptation of Toji’s iconic fight against Dagon.

Furthermore, the father-son reunion raises lots of questions as both are unable to recognize one another. Acting solely on instinct, Tojo only took Megumi away to fight him. After defeating Dagon, the strongest person in Toji’s sight is now Megumi.

The upcoming episode will be even more shocking as the King of Curses will take action after awakening. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 will release on November 9 at 12:00am JST. New episodes drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll across various time zones two hours after it’s broadcast in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 preview and spoilers

The upcoming episode will feature the fight between Toji and Megumi. Toji, who is now a puppet of carnage, is unable to think of anything else apart from destroying the strongest one around him. The fight is brief and ends after Toji recognizes Megumi. He also remembers selling Megumi to the Zenin Clan in a flashback scene.

As he was unable to take care of such a young child, he thought Megumi would be valued in the Zenin Clan for inheriting the Ten Shadows Technique. As soon as he remembers the past, he asks Megumi his name. The Sorcerer Killer is glad that Megumi doesn’t have the surname Zenin – meaning Gojo saved him from the Zenin Clan.

Toji stabs his own head since he doesn’t want to endanger Megumi’s life after losing control. Furthermore, we will briefly see Kusakaba and Panda coming across more curse users. They all witness the insane fight between Jogo and Sukuna. Sukuna will use his iconic fire technique to end the curse after acknowledging his strength.

Here’s a look at the preview of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16:

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen. And thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

