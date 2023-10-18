Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Fumihiko Takaba?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent spoilers feature a powerful character, Fumihiko Takaba – so here’s everything you need to know about him.

The Culling Game arc introduced several new characters, including the reincarnated and awakened sorcerers. However, several of those characters who didn’t have much limelight in the beginning, are appearing one by one as the manga draws near its end.

One such Jujutsu Kaisen character is Fumihiko Takaba, who reappears in Chapter 239. He debuted in Chapter 146 as a minor character. Takaba was a normal person before Kenjaku awakened his powers to have him participate in the Culling Game.

He is as powerful as he is goofy, and it seems his moment to shine has finally come. Takaba appears in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 and surprises Kenjaku with an unexpected move. Delve deeper to find out more about him. Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239.

Fumihiko Takaba’s innate cursed technique in Jujutsu Kaisen

Takaba was a failing comedian before he became a sorcerer. He has only fought with Iori Hazenoki, a reincarnated sorcerer, and the latter withdrew unexpectedly. Takaba’s innate cursed technique, “Comedian,” allows him to manipulate reality by thinking of something funny.

The results of this technique include (but are not limited to) conjuring objects or substances from nothing and curing themselves without using the Reverse Cursed Technique. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 173, the narrator reveals that Takaba’s cursed technique has the potential to rival even Satoru Gojo.

However, the wielder himself is clueless about the devastating power he possesses. Since Takaba has only fought with Hazenoki and there’s no clear victor in the battle, very little is known about “Comedian.” However, his technique allows him to survive several fatal injuries easily.

Takaba’s appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239

In Chapter 239, Kenjaku reveals his plan to kill all the Culling Game players and initiate the merging process between Master Tengen and Japan’s population by using a Binding Vow. After killing two players, Kenjaku encounters Takaba.

The fight between both of them begins as Kenjaku launches a very powerful attack. However, Takaba not only survives the attack but also appears completely unharmed, leaving the ancient curse user speechless. Kenjaku realizes that his attack hit Takaba, but the latter somehow made it possible not to receive any damage.

Despite living for over 1,000 years, it was the first time Kenjaku experienced something like that. The chapter ends with the editor’s note saying, “Takaba, on stage.” This means that Chapter 240 will continue with their fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 will be released on October 22. Click here for more spoilers.

