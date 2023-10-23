Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 release date: Will Kenjaku fight Takaba?

The battle against the strongest has taken a side seat as Kenjaku finally puts his plan into motion. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240.

In the recent chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen fans were ready to watch the highly-anticipated fight between Yuji and Sukuna. However, it seems we have to wait a bit longer as Kenjaku is killing off all the Culling Game players. The ancient curse users plan to merge Master Tengen with the Japanese population.

As the sorcerers are busy trying to defeat Sukuna, Kenjaku isn’t staying still either. Whether it is the King of Curses or the ancient curse user, Yuji, and the others have their work cut out for them as they must stop these villains.

In the recent chapter, we see Kenjaku killing two players as Fumihiko Takaba enters the scene. His power is so astounding that even Kenjaku, who had been living for over 1,000 years, had never seen anything like it. Delve deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 is expected to be released on October 29 at 12am JST. The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 spoilers: What to expect

The recent chapter ends with panels of Kenjaku and Takaba, clearly hinting that the fight between these two will continue in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240. Since Gege has sidelined the battle against the strongest at such a crucial moment, it’s safe to assume that the next chapter will also focus on Kenjaku.

Regardless of how strong the ancient curse user is, it seems he has finally met his match, as Takaba’s innate technique is truly terrifying. His innate cursed technique, “Comedian,” allows him to manipulate reality by thinking of something funny. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 173, the narrator reveals that Takaba’s cursed technique has the potential to rival even the strongest sorcerer of the era, Satoru Gojo.

However, the wielder himself is clueless about the terrifying power he possesses. Since Takaba has only fought with Hazenoki and there’s no clear victor in the battle, very little is known about his innate technique. It’s highly likely that the upcoming chapter will shed more light on his abilities. We will update this space once we have more information about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240.

