Why isn’t there Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 this week?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 is expected to feature Takaba’s comeback, but it has been delayed. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen has sidelined the battle against the strongest for a few weeks now. The series is now focusing on Kenjaku vs Takaba. The comedian has taken the stage and is focusing on accomplishing his dream.

Fumihiko Takaba has proven that in terms of cursed techniques, he is stronger than Kenjaku. However, the ancient curse user is one tough customer who always manages to bend things in his favor. Kenjaku figures out a loophole in Takaba’s technique and uses that as an advantage.

Takaba’s technique is useful as long as he has confidence in himself, so Kenjaku begins a battle of wits and attacks Takaba ruthlessly. As the comedian finally regains his confidence in the recent chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen has delayed Chapter 242. Delve deeper to find out why.

Why Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 is delayed

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 will be released on November 19 at 12am JST. As per the usual schedule, Gege Akutami takes a break every three weeks. The manga released Chapters 239, 240, and 241 in three consecutive weeks.

Therefore, the mangaka decided to take a break in the fourth week. The previous break was after Chapter 238, which ended with a major cliffhanger of Yuji and Hiromi jumping onto the battlefield to fight Sukuna. However, after fans waited two weeks for the fight to begin, the story shifts POV and focuses on Kenjaku.

With the way things are going, it’s unlikely that Chapter 242 will feature the battle against the strongest. Takaba has finally regained his confidence and wants to make Kenjaku laugh. However, the villain is only focusing on breaking his spirit.

The recent chapter was mostly a flashback focusing on Takaba’s dream and struggles as a comedian. He finally gets the answer to “why he is a comedian.” He wants to defeat Kenjaku, but living up to his pride as a comedian takes priority. Takaba is strong enough to rival Satoru Gojo, but even he is facing difficulty dealing with Kenjaku.

