Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 release date & spoilers: Battle nears its end

The battle of the strongest is finally drawing near its conclusion. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest chapter takes an unexpected turn as the three-on-one battle works in Sukuna’s favor. After regaining consciousness, Sukuna joins Mahoraga and also creates a gigantic Shikigami by merging Nue and Totality.

With Gojo’s Infinity rendered useless against Mahoraga, he has no choice but to take on the defensive. Mahoraga spins a wheel before slashing off Gojo’s arm, surprising everyone witnessing the fight.

Article continues after ad

However, such an injury doesn’t even faze the strongest sorcerer alive. Gojo quickly kills Agito after mocking it for being unworthy. The chapter ends with some crucial clues about future events. Delver deeper to find out the release date and major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 is expected to be released on September 10, 2023, at 12am JST. As per Gege Akutami’s usual schedule of taking breaks after every three chapters, chapter 235 was supposed to be delayed. However, the author decides to drop another consecutive chapter since the manga is in such a crucial phase right now.

Article continues after ad

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 spoilers: What to expect

Viz

The recent chapter indeed surprises fans with Gojo’s arm getting slashed off. However, because he can use the Reverse Cursed Technique, even such a serious injury is nothing to him. The final panel of the recent chapter briefly shows Gojo with a confident smile.

Article continues after ad

His arm is also regenerating, as can be seen in the same panel. The only reason he doesn’t heal his arm right away is because his Reverse Cursed Technique is lacking output. Gojo also has to worry about three powerful opponents before him. Therefore, he cannot be bothered to waste his energy on healing his arm when his opponents can use this chance to attack him.

Article continues after ad

The recent chapter ends with the narration, “Gojo Satoru’s Hollow Technique: Purple will once again make its mark on the old battlefield of Shinjuku.” It foreshadows Gojo using his iconic technique which will significantly impact Shinjuku and his opponents. There’s also an editor’s comment saying, “The fierce battle heads towards its climax.” This means we can expect major developments in Jujutsu Kiasen chapter 235.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It’s not confirmed whether the fight will end in the next chapter or not, but judging by Gojo’s expression while healing his arm, he is undoubtedly planning something huge. Chapter 233 also teases an “Unlimited Hollow Technique,” which we didn’t get to see in the recent chapter. Therefore, it’s highly likely that Gege will include this in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235. We will update this space once we have more information about the chapter.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Fall 2023 anime list | Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya opening | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 7 | Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s arm | Oda’s plans after ending One Piece | One Piece Episode 1074 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Elbaf arc

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.