Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7: Release date & spoilers

The upcoming episode will conclude the fight between Kokichi Muta and Mahito. Here are the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 returns with a new episode this week, featuring the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. The episode starts on a happy note but soon turns dark with the traitor reveal. Utahime and the Tokyo school’s first years are ready to confront Mechamaru as they believe him to be working with a curse.

Article continues after ad

Utahime was only suspicious in the beginning, so one can imagine her disappointment when her worst fears come true. Not only is Kokichi (Mechamaru) working with a curse, but it’s Mahito – an unbelievably powerful special-grade curse.

Article continues after ad

Of course, Kokichi isn’t evil and only lends him a hand in exchange for getting a healthy body. He also ensured to enact a Binding Vow that would keep Mahito from harming anyone in Kyoto High School. Once the conditions of the vow are fulfilled, both Mahito and Kokichi engage in a deadly battle. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 will release on September 7 at 12:00am JST. The anime will drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

8:00am PT

9:00am MST

10:00am CT

11:00am EST

4:00pm BST

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 is titled “Evening Festival,” and it will feature the full fight between Kokichi and Mahito. As Kokichi plans to contact Gojo and reveal the villains’ plan for Shibuya, Psuedo-Geto keeps himself away from the fight. Kokichi has stored 17 years’ worth of cursed energy because of his sickly body. Therefore, he uses that power to launch extremely powerful attacks against Mahito.

Article continues after ad

However, the special-grade curse has only one weakness – the King of Curses, Sukuna. Initially, Mahito is not even fazed by Kokichi’s insane powers and enjoys toying with him instead. However, the curse finally starts taking the fight seriously when Kokichi somehow manages to damage a part of his soul.

Article continues after ad

Pseudo-Geto, who is watching all this from the sidelines, deduces that even if it’s temporary, Kokichi is on par with a special-grade sorcerer. However, Mahito unleashes his Domain Expansion just before Kokichi is about to win. Even though Kokichi put up a good fight inside Mahito’s domain, he didn’t win.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The scene changes to Miwa promising a sleeping Mechamaru that she will come and see the “real” him someday. Sadly, her promise never comes true as Kokichi dies in the battle. After this fight, the Shibuya Incident will begin.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Fall 2023 anime list | Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya opening | Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s arm | Oda’s plans after ending One Piece | One Piece Episode 1074 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Elbaf arc | One Piece Gear 5 problem | One Piece strongest character

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.