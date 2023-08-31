Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Gojo heal his arm?

In the recent Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, Mahoraga slashes Gojo’s arm off. Can the strongest sorcerer alive heal such an injury?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent chapter takes an unexpected turn as the three-on-one battle works in Sukuna’s favor. After regaining consciousness, Sukuna joins Mahoraga in the fight and creates a gigantic Shikigami by merging Nue and Totality.

Naturally, with Gojo’s Infinity rendered useless against Mahoraga, he has no choice but to take on the defensive. In the recent chapter, Mahoraga spins a wheel before slashing off Gojo’s arm, surprising everyone witnessing the fight.

However, such an injury isn’t enough to stop the strongest sorcerer alive. Gojo isn’t fazed by it and instead mocks Agito for being unworthy of being in the fight. He instantly kills the new Shikigami before planning to launch his Hollow Purple Technique. Delve deeper to find out if Gojo can heal his arm again.

Gojo can heal his arm with Reverse Cursed Technique

Normally, regenerating an arm is impossible for any sorcerer, regardless of how strong they are. However, Reverse Cursed Technique has the ability to help Gojo get his arm back. It’s a complex technique that converts negative cursed energy into positive energy.

It is primarily used to heal or regenerate and requires multiplying two sources of cursed energy by one other. In the Jujutsu Kaisen prequel movie, Maki fights with Geto to stop him from attacking Yuta. Geto easily defeats her since she is no match against the special-grade sorcerer. Apart from the severe injuries, Geto also crushes Maki’s leg completely.

In normal circumstances, Maki would never have been able to walk again. However, Yuta heals her with the Reverse Cursed Technique, and she is stronger than ever. Naturally, as the strongest sorcerer alive, Gojo can also easily heal himself.

The only reason he doesn’t heal his arm right away in chapter 234 is because his Reverse Cursed Technique is lacking output. He also has to worry about three powerful opponents. Therefore, Gojo cannot be bothered to waste his energy on healing his arm when his opponents can use this chance to attack him.

However, the final panel of the chapter briefly shows Gojo, who has a confident smile. His arm is also in the middle of regeneration, as can be seen in the same panel. The details aren’t clear, and half of his arm is still missing, so it can be difficult to notice at first glance.

