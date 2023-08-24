Jujutsu Kaisen: 5 major hints suggesting Gojo’s victory against Sukuna

The battle of the strongest is more intense than Jujutsu Kaisen has ever been. However, fans shouldn’t lose hope yet, as several hints suggest Gojo will win against Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently featuring the biggest battle in the series as the strongest sorcerer alive and the strongest sorcerer in history clash against one another. Every moment of the highly anticipated fight between Gojo and Sukuna proves that it is well worth the wait.

Gojo’s goal is to defeat the villain and rescue Megumi, while Sukuna plans to put the arrogant sorcerer in his place. Ever since the beginning of the fight, fans have been coming up with several speculations that might lead to Gojo’s demise.

It’s true that nothing’s certain in a battle, especially in a dark shonen series. Judging by Gege’s history of killing off several fan-favorite characters, it makes sense for the fandom to freak out about Gojo’s fate. However, Jujutsu Kaisen has dropped several hints along the way to suggest that Gojo will win against Sukuna.

1. Sukuna only has the powers of 19 fingers

Viz

In the second episode of Season 1, Yuji asks Gojo who will win if he fights against Sukuna. Gojo doesn’t hesitate before saying that although it may be troublesome, he will win even if Sukuna has the power of 20 fingers. Now that the fight has officially begun, Sukuna only possesses the power of 19 fingers, while Utahime amplifies Gojo’s powers to 120%.

The whereabouts of the 20th finger are unknown, though Sukuna speculates it might be in Gojo’s possession. One has not gained his full power, while the other is at 120% of his full strength. No matter how one looks at it, Gojo is at a clear advantage against Sukuna.

2. Gojo uses more Reversed Cursed Techniques than Sukuna

Viz

In chapter 230, Gojo and Sukuna both reach their limits as the first round draws its conclusion without any victor. However, it’s important to note that Gojo reaches his limit after using the Reversed Cursed Technique five times before his nose starts bleeding and he kneels on the ground.

On the other hand, Sukuna’s Domain Expansion collapses before he bleeds from his eyes and nose after using Reverse Cursed Technique only four times. They’re both in bad shape, but Sukuna’s condition is much worse. The second round of the battle begins soon after, and Gojo gets a head start.

3. Gojo wins the second round of the battle easily

Viz

The second round of the battle ends within two chapters. Unlike the first round, which was a clash of Domain Expansions, this one features hand-to-hand combat. Again, Gojo is at an advantage as he literally throws Sukuna around the entire area.

He uses Cursed Technique Reversal: Red and Black Flash to knock Sukuna out. Although Mahoraga’s wheel takes the fourth spin and adapts to Gojo’s Infinity, the fact remains that Gojo has accomplished his initial goal of defeating Sukuna. The series has yet to feature the fight between Gojo and Mahoraga.

4. Gojo’s unshakable confidence in defeating Sukuna

Viz

For better or for worse, Gojo has always been confident about achieving his goals. He is brilliant in every way, so he won’t continue to declare his victory if he isn’t sure of it. That confidence stems from his unparalleled power since he knows no one is capable of rivaling him. Even if Gojo is currently fighting his strongest opponent yet, his confidence hasn’t faded even a little.

Instead of being scared, he is enjoying the thrill of the fight since he knows he can go all out. It’s rare for him to use his powers without holding back. And since his opponent is Sukuna, Gojo knows that as long as he uses his full power, he is sure to win. Seeing his conviction is kind of reassuring since it could mean the battle will turn in his favor.

5. Gojo still hasn’t used his ultimate trump card

Viz

The fact that Gojo hasn’t been going all out throughout the fight is truly astonishing. Fans have always believed that his most powerful technique is Hollow Purple, but he had a trump card hidden all along. In chapter 233, Gojo is facing off against three opponents: Mahoraga, Sukuna, and a new Shikigami born from merging Nue and Totality. However, it’s going to take a lot more than Sukuna’s cunning tricks to defeat the strongest sorcerer alive.

Gojo’s main goal right now is to take down Mahoraga so he can use his Infinity again. With his Infinity rendered useless, he has no choice but to dodge the attacks that are simultaneously being thrown at him. As such, Gojo realizes that he has to defeat Mahoraga with a blow using his trump card, “Unlimited Hollow Technique.” The technique has yet to be revealed in the manga, but Gojo’s smile before using it means he’s done playing around.

Final thoughts on Gojo vs Sukuna

Viz

The battle has been going on for ten chapters, and so much has happened since then. While Gojo is using every technique at his disposal, Sukuna relies on Mahoraga whenever he is in a tight spot. Although defeating Sukuna isn’t difficult for someone as powerful as Gojo, Mahoraga is turning out to be a real nuisance.

Defeating both of them together is tricky, even for the strongest sorcerer alive. As of chapter 232, Gojo has officially claimed victory in the second round, but he pays a heavy price for it. As soon as Sukuna passes out, Mahoraga appears from the shadow after adapting to Gojo’s Infinity. The upcoming chapters will feature the fight between Gojo and Mahoraga, and it’s uncertain what’s become of the villain.

Both their fates hang in the balance, and anything could happen now. Since the entire “Shinjuku Showdown arc” will focus on the fight, it won’t be ending any time soon. Gojo appears to have the upper hand for now, but there’s no guarantee he will keep up the momentum. We will update this space once we have more information about the ongoing fight.

