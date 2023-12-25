Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23: Release date & spoilers

The recent episode features Yuki Tsukumo’s unexpected appearance – so here’s what will happen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale is just a few days away, and it has been more than fans had ever hoped. The season explores the brutal reality of the Jujutsu world thoroughly and in more detail as compared to the first season.

Whether it’s the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death or the Shibuya Incident arc, fans have to watch their favorite characters suffer one after the other. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the story is extremely thrilling. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is one of the most popular series of the year, and rightfully so.

With better animation, new character design, and a hardcore soundtrack, the series instantly captured fans’ hearts. And they can expect the finale to be even more impressive. Here’s a look at the release date & spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 will release on December 28 at 12:00am JST. New episodes drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll across various time zones two hours after it broadcasts in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 preview and spoilers

Yuki tries to bide some time by engaging in the same philosophical conversation she had with Geto 12 years ago. Yuki believes that the next stage of humanity lies in breaking away from cursed energy. However, Pseudo-Geto says it lies in optimizing cursed energy. He wants to experience the full extent of human potential.

Realizing that Pseudo-Geto is going to do something dangerous, Yuki asks Yuji about Mahito, a curse that can manipulate souls. However, she finds out that the villain has already absorbed Mahito. He uses Mahito’s technique to activate a cursed technique remotely.

He also thanks Yuji for pushing Mahito past his limits and helping him grow during their fight. Pseudo-Geto reveals that he has marked two types of non-sorcerers (including Tsumiki, who has been in a coma for a long time). The marked people were either fed with cursed objects like Yuji or those who already had cursed techniques, but their brains were meant to be non-sorcerers like Junpei.

The former received the strength of vessels, while the latter’s brains are adjusted for sorcery. By casting a remote Idle Transfiguration, Pseudo-Geto breaks the seal on them. Before leaving, Pseudo-Geto flaunts the Prison Realm in front of everyone and tells Sukuna that the Golden Age of curses, the world of Heian, is beginning once again.

Shortly after that, Yuta arrives in Japan and rescues a little girl from a curse and goes ahead to meet the elders. Yuta willingly offers to enter a Binding Vow with them, feeling resentful of the fact that his friend Toge Inumaki had to lose an arm because of Sukuna’s rampage. Then, he declares that he will kill Yuji Itadori.

As per Jujutsu regulations, Geto’s existence has been confirmed, and he is sentenced to death again. Gojo has been branded a traitor and is banished from the Jujutsu world. Removing his seal is a serious offense. Masamichi Yaga is blamed for inciting Geto and Gojo to start the Shibuya Incident and receives the death penalty. Yuji, whose death penalty was revoked thanks to Gojo, is again sentenced to death, and his executioner is Yuta.

