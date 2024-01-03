Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is officially announced, but it’s guaranteed to disappoint Gojo fans. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen wrapped up its second season last week after featuring several plot twists. Yuta Okkotsu made his highly-anticipated anime debut in the main story, but he appears hostile toward Yuji. A special-grade sorcerer like him becoming Yuji’s executioner surely cannot be a good sign.

However, what’s truly surprising is that Yuta, who is known for his kind personality, volunteers to kill Yuji Itadori. Furthermore, Gojo is still inside the prison realm. Despite everyone’s struggle to retrieve him, pseudo-Geto escapes with Gojo in the finale of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Although several questions remain unanswered at this point, they will all be revealed in Season 3. However, one thing is certain is that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will disappoint Gojo fans tremendously. Delve deeper to find out why. Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the manga!

Why Gojo fans will not be happy with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Satoru Gojo will not have any role in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. As we all know, Gojo gets sealed inside the Prison Realm in the Shibuya Incident arc. The upcoming season will most likely follow the same pace as the manga, meaning it will adapt three arcs: Itador’s Extermination (7 chapters), Perfect Preparation (15 chapters), and Culling Game (68 chapters).

Since the number of chapters that will be adapted in the upcoming season far exceeds the first two seasons, there’s no guarantee that the entire Culling Game arc will be featured in Season 3. However, the sorcerers will unseal Satoru Gojo in Chapter 221, concluding the Culling Game arc. Meaning, Season 3 might end with Gojo’s return or it will be featured in Season 4.

Either way, the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will continue without fans’ beloved Satoru Gojo. We may see glimpses of him in the opening themes or flashbacks. Additionally, it’s not a secret among fans that Gojo dies a brutal death in the manga.

After his return in Chapter 221, his fight with Sukuna begins in Chapter 222. Finally, he dies in Chapter 236, leaving the entire fandom flabbergasted. Therefore, even after his return, Gojo will only be around for 4 to 5 episodes in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4.

Despite being the series’ most popular character, Gojo gets gradually removed from the story. Nonetheless, the story takes an interesting turn and is one of the most popular manga with or without Gojo.

