Hunter x Hunter creator reveals health improving “little by little”

As the Hunter x Hunter manga makes its highly-anticipated return, creator Yoshihiro Togashi reveals his health is improving “little by little.”

Hunter x Hunter is a popular and critically acclaimed anime and manga series. The anime reboot finished airing in 2014, while the manga released Chapter 400 in 2022. It went on an indefinite hiatus due to Yoshihiro Togashi’s health.

In October 2024, Hunter x Hunter began serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump again. Currently, the mangaka is working on Chapter 422 and he has been sharing updates on Twitter/X.

The manga continues its Succession Contest Arc as Chapter 401 features a shocking revelation. We find out Longhi is Beyond Netero’s daughter and she believes one of the princes is Beyond’s son.

In every WSJ issue, all mangakas add a special note along with the chapters. In the author’s comments of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 46, Yoshihiro Togashi shares, “Currently, my back has recovered to the point where I can sit in a chair and write. I am making progress little by little.”

Fans are glad to find out about Togashi’s improving health and share their excitement. “Thank God the man’s back is healing, I hope he can finish the manga and enjoy his retirement well,” writes one of them.

Another shares, “Oh my god, that’s beautiful. I hope it continues like this for him (Of course the bar is in hell if you can rejoice in being able to sit on a chair…)”

“I’m really inspired by Togashi’s fight to keep working on his projects. He shows a lot of fight. Very admirable,” a third one chimes in.

