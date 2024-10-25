Hunter x Hunter reveals exciting update about Chapter 406

After concerns about his health, Hunter x Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi has delivered an exciting about Chapter 406.

The manga returned in October 2024 after a two-year hiatus, and Hunter x Hunter is now following the Succession Contest Arc. Togashi updated fans about his health, confirming that he’s feeling better each day.

The mangaka is dedicated to his work as he’s completing the upcoming chapters. While he’s working on the inking of Chapters 422 and 423, as he shared on Twitter/X, the upcoming Chapter 406 has been drafted completely.

A popular account on Twiter/X wrote, “Yoshihiro Togashi confirms that Chapter 406 of HUNTER x HUNTER has now been completed. The author and his team are working on character inking beyond Chapter 420 as of now.”

The account added, “HUNTER x HUNTER Chapter 407 is now confirmed to be completed.”

Togashi has been sharing updates on Twitter/X for quite a while now, and fans are clearly grateful. After he shared an update that Chapter 406 was finished, fans filled the comment section with well wishes.

One fan wrote, “I can’t stop feeling excited!!! Togashi-sensei! Thank you so much!!!”

“Thank you, Togashi-sensei, for your relentless dedication to writing with great enthusiasm. Your perseverance and unwavering creativity are truly appreciated,” praised another.

A third one added, “I’m really looking forward to it. Please take good care of yourself.”

Hunter X Hunter has already released 403 chapters, with 403 set to be released on October 27, 2024. You can read the manga on the official Manga Plus app.

