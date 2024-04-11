Ash and his Pokemon pals have been a staple in a lot of people’s childhoods. He’s graced our screens for so long it makes us wonder how old Ash Ketchum really is in Pokemon.

Protagonist of the Pokemon anime series, Ash Ketchum is an enthusiastic trainer. Armed with his loyal Pikachu and the dream of becoming world champion, he’s had an incredible journey over the years. As the central character of one of the most-viewed anime for beginners, he is known to practically everyone.

Beginning his adventures in 1997, Ash has made many new friends, competed in various matches to win gym badges, and collected lots of new Pokemon. However, it wasn’t until 2022 that Ash finally managed to become world champion.

Thanks to Ash’s very consistent appearance throughout numerous seasons of the anime series, it can be hard to be sure of his age. So, here’s the answer to how old Ash Ketchum is in Pokemon to clear up the matter.

How old is Ash Ketchum in Pokemon?

Ash Ketchum is 10 years old in Pokemon, from the start of the show to the end.

Like many animated shows, the character does not age. He starts the anime and his journey as a Pokemon trainer at 10-years-old, and remains so for every following season.

At the beginning of the anime series, Ash gets his first Pokemon and start his journey to become a master Pokemon trainer from Pallet Town at age 10. With Pikachu as his constant companion, he goes through seven different anime series of the franchise as the protagonist.

In the long-running anime series with a grand total of 1,232 episodes, Ash’s age remains unchanged. His aging is only addressed in flashbacks where he appeared as a 6-year-old child.

Ash’s time as a kid is shown once again in a flashback in Pokemon the Series: XY. The flashback shows him at Professor Oak’s camp where he met Serena and helped her after she got injured.

Other than that, Ash Ketchum is always shown as a 10 year old. That doesn’t change even when he finally wins the world championship and becomes the new Monarch and World Champion of the Pokémon World Coronation Series in Pokemon Journeys: The Series.

With that resolved, it's time to try other anime like these upcoming romance anime series or fantasy anime series.