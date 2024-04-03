Pokemon Scarlet & Violet characters get an “adorable” 90s anime makeover

One talented Pokemon fan recreated iconic Scarlet & Violet characters in 90s anime style and fans were head over heels for these redesigns.

As many Pokemon fans know, the anime’s art style has changed quite a bit over the years, with the original Indigo League series reflecting the common anime style in the 90s.

When comparing the recent Pokemon Horizons anime, which adapts Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, the series’ origins, it’s clear just how much the anime style has changed over the years.

Now, one talented artist took it upon themselves to recreate some fan-favorite Scarlet & Violet characters in a 90s anime aesthetic, and fans absolutely loved the redesigns.

The artwork came from an X user called @reimidy who said, “someone found these old vhs rips of pokemon? wonder who made them.”

The artist recreated the Electric Gym Leader Iono, Nemona, Penny, and Elite Four member Rika, complete with a grainy VHS aesthetic.

The post gained a lot of traction online, with many fans complimenting the artist on adapting the characters to the retro style so well.

“She looks like she belongs to this generation and looks so d*mn adorable omg,” said one X user, complimenting Penny’s redesign.

Another fan said, “These all look amazing! Rika looks so intimidating that you can just hear the heart racing of the MC as they sit there frozen stiff from nerves about the exam questions.”

While some modern anime, like Megalo Box, have managed to successfully recapture that retro anime feel, it’s certainly an aesthetic of the past. Hopefully, longtime Pokemon anime fans can get a solid hit of nostalgia after seeing these redesigns.