10 fantasy anime that deserve more recognition

Fantasy anime often tells the most memorable stories. However, a lot of series fail to catch the public eye – so here’s a list of the 10 fantasy anime series that deserve more recognition.

With countless anime series flooding every year, some become instant classics, while others fade into obscurity. As new anime series drop every season, a few exceptional series blend in with the crowd. Fantasy is one of the most common genres in the anime world.

Most have heard the names of dark fantasy such as Demon Slayer, Jujustu Kaisen, or some all-time classics like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. However, the vast world of anime has so much more to offer than the few big-name series out there.

The depth and variety of the anime world are too vast to comprehend properly with just a few titles. Once hooked, you’ll find yourself sliding through an unlimited collection of shows; it’s difficult to wrap your head around this bottomless pit. From bone-chilling dark fantasy to heart-warming comfort stories, we bring you a list of the 10 fantasy anime series that deserve more recognition.

Durarara!!

Crunchyroll

Set in Tokyo’s downtown district of Ikebukuro, Durarara begins with the appearance of a strange headless rider. Although the citizens believe that to be an urban legend, the series features a group of individuals with mysterious powers.

Mikado Ryuugamine moves to Tokyo at the invitation of his childhood friend after being fascinated by the hustle of the big city. However, he sees the mysterious rider on his first day in the city. The story proceeds are more unexplainable events occurring in Ikebukuro, with Mikado often being at the center of them.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Black Butler

Crunchyroll

Black Butler is a dark fantasy anime and manga series that drops several thought-provoking quotes while also showing a perfect blend of comedy. The story takes place in Victorian-era London, following Ciel Phantomhive, a young orphaned aristocrat.

After the fall of his family, he enters into an agreement with a demon butler named Sebastian Michaelis to take revenge on his enemies. Together, the strange butler and master duo solve secrets and exact vengeance while navigating the dangerous world of the supernatural.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Snow White with the Red Hair

Crunchyroll

Snow White with the Red Hair is the comfort anime for Shojo romance and fantasy fans. The series features beautiful visuals, lovable characters, and a steady pace. Shirayuki owns a small herbal shop. She often catches unwanted attention for her unique red hair.

Eventually, she has to leave for home when her kingdom’s prince orders her to be his concubine. After crossing the borders, she crosses paths with Zen, who finds her intriguing but has secrets of his own.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Hell Girl

Crunchyroll

Hell Girl is an anthology horror anime series that features a vast collection of one-shot stories centering on a person whom another has tormented. There exists a website called Hell Correspondence where anyone can submit a request to have their tormentor sent to hell.

The website becomes active at the stroke of midnight, accepting several bizarre requests. The Hell Girl, Ai Enma, will visit those who put in the request. She will send the target’s soul to hell, but the requester will also end up in hell when they die.

Guardian of the Sacred Spirit

HIDIVE

This historical anime series is set in a world where a cataclysmic drought has spread an endless famine. The story follows Balsa, a young woman who is tasked with the protection of a young prince, Chagum.

The young prince is destined to die under his father, the Emperor’s order and become a sacrifice for the Water Spirit. The story continues as the two embark on a journey as they form an unbreakable bond while figuring out a way to save the world without making the sacrifice.

Where to watch: HIDIVE

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague

Crunchyroll

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague is another modern fantasy anime on our list. It’s slow-paced, doesn’t have much drama, and is a comfort to watch. It is a simple, sweet romance with a likable couple, some nice side characters, and an unconventional blend of supernatural and office themes.

The series follows Himuro, an office worker who is from a race of supernatural beings. He struggles to live a normal life. He meets his colleague Fuyutsuki, a calm woman who has a knack for providing simple solutions to his strange problems.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Undead Girl Murder Farce

Crunchyroll

Undead Girl Murder Farce is set in 19th-century France. The story begins with the murder of the wife of vampire noble Jean Duchet Godard. It takes place in their home, but the local human authorities are unwilling to investigate the case properly.

Hence, Godard hires a pair of private detectives known to specialize in the supernatural. Tsugaru Shinuchi is a man with a mysterious birdcage. He works alongside his partner, Aya Rindou, who is nothing but a head. The eccentric duo has journeyed from Japan to track down the man responsible for stealing Aya’s body and Tsugaru’s humanity.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Natsume’s Book of Friends

Crunchyroll

This Shojo anime includes some of the religious mythologies in Japan, including ghosts, spirits, and yokai. The story follows Takashi Natsume, who doesn’t fit in with humans because of his ability to see yokai.

After constantly changing foster homes, he arrives at his late grandmother’s old place, whom he never met. Thanks to a powerful yokai, Madara, Natsume finds her Book of Friends, which only includes Yokai’s name, and aims to free all of them.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Interviews With Monster Girls

Crunchyroll

Interviews with Monster Girls is a heart-warming story about three high schools who are a bit different from their peers. The story is set in a world where Demi-Humans with different abilities and psyches co-exist with ordinary people. High school biology teacher Tetsuo Takahashi is fascinated by these people and wants to learn more about them.

The story follows his interactions with Hikari Takanashi (vampire), Kyouko Machi (dullahan), and Yuki Kusakabe (snowwoman). He also meets Sakie Satou, a fellow teacher, who is also a succubus. The story proceeds as Takahashi learns more about them.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Raven of the Inner Palace

Crunchyroll

Raven of the Inner Palace is a fascinating story about a Raven Consort who lives in solitude. The Raven Consort, for generations, has never met anyone or is obligated to perform her duties. She is believed to possess mysterious abilities and is thus feared by everyone.

However, one fateful encounter compels the emperor, Ka Koushun, to learn more about the Raven Consort, Ryuu Jusetsu. Despite Jusetsu’s annoyance, Koushun encourages her to step out of solitude. As such, using her mysterious powers, she solves several mysterious incidents occurring in the palace.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

You can check out our other anime coverage here.