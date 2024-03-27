Romance genre is often underrated in anime but you wouldn’t regret watching these 15 upcoming series – so mark your calendars.

Although their popularity isn’t always on par with the Shonen genre, the anime industry is filled with heartwarming romance anime. After all, anime embraces all sorts of love, from romantic to platonic and familial to unrequited.

Don’t think these anime are all mushy love stories, though. Anime series and movies incorporate love stories into many genres, including comedies and sometimes even time travel movies.

While Winter 2024 is over, the upcoming seasons are set to introduce a lot of incredible series. So, here’s a list of the 15 best upcoming romance anime series.

Article continues after ad

1. Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

Release Date: April 2, 2024

Spice and Wolf anime is getting a reboot this Spring. The story follows Kraft Lawrence, a traveling merchant who finds Holo sleeping in his cart. As a wolf-deity, she bargains with the merchant to take her along on his travels in exchange for sharing her wisdom and increasing his profits. Thus, Lawrence’s life turns upside down after taking along an ancient wolf.

Article continues after ad

2. A Condition Called Love

Release Date: April 4, 2024

This upcoming romance anime follows Hotaru Hinase, a first-year high school student. She witnesses a messy breakup of the honor student Hananoi and extends her umbrella to shield him from the snow. However, Hananoi appears in her classroom the next day and asks her to be his girlfriend. After facing rejection, Hananoi sticks to her side and performs selfless acts to please her.

Article continues after ad

3. Unnamed Memory

Release Date: April 7, 2024

Based on a light novel, this upcoming Isekai anime series follows Oscar, the Crown Prince of the kingdom of Farsas, who seeks the power of the tower master, the Witch of the Azure Moon, Tinasha. Oscar takes her as his bride, hoping she will end his curse. However, as time passes, Tinasha’s dark past and secrets begin to resurface.

4. Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again

Release Date: April 7, 2024

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again follows a loving couple who have been happily married for several decades. They suddenly wake up one day only to find they’re young again. However, despite their youthful appearances, the bond between them remains the same. They continue with their daily lives as they spend time with their family and defy the expectations of the younger generation.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

5. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Release Date: July 2024

This upcoming romance anime follows Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou, a half-Russian and half-Japanese high school student. Although her beauty is admired by everyone, her unapproachable persona makes people wary of her. Her benchmate, Masachika Kuze, is the only one who caught her attention. Alsia often behaves her harshly with him since she cannot be honest. However, she expresses her feelings in Russian, not knowing that Masachika can actually understand her, but pretends otherwise just to amuse himself.

6. Atri: My Dear Moments

Release Date: July 2024

The story is set in a near future where much of human civilization has sunk underwater. Ikaruga Natsuki, a boy who lost his mother and his leg in an accident, returns to his old countryside home only to find it half-swallowed by the sea. He comes across Atri, a robot girl lying asleep in a coffin at the bottom of the sea. In gratitude, Atri declares that she will help him until she fulfills her master’s final order.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

7. Senpai Is an Otokonoko

Release Date: July 2024

The story follows Makoto Hanaoka, a beautiful and feminine second-year high school. Saki Aoi, a first-year student, falls in love with Makoto and doesn’t hesitate to confess her feelings. However, Aoi soon finds out that Makoto is not a girl but a cross-dressing boy. Although Makoto expects Aoi to be disgusted and rejects her, the latter still pursues him.

8. Twilight Out of Focus

Release Date: July 2024

Crunchyroll

Twilight Out of Focus is an upcoming Boy’s Love anime following roommates Mao Tsuchiya and Hisashi Ootomo. They make three promises in front of a camera: Mao must not tell anyone Hisashi is gay; Hiashi must never fall in love with Mao; and the two must never disturb each other’s “personal time.” However, things begin to change when the film club wants to cast Hisashi as a lead role in a Boy’s Love movie.

Article continues after ad

9. Blue Box

Release Date: October 2024

Blue Box is an upcoming sports romance anime following Taiki Inomata, who joins the badminton team and tries to attend open practice as early as possible. However, no matter how early he arrives at the gymnasium, he always finds his crush, Chinatsu Kano, practicing basketball. While Chinatsu is a rising basketball star, Taiki is only a decent badminton player with no popularity whatsoever. However, things begin to change when Chinatsu starts living in Taiki’s house.

Article continues after ad

10. True Beauty

Release Date: 2024

Based on the manhwa of the same name, True Beauty follows an average-looking middle schooler, Lim Jugyeong, who earns makeup and is suddenly transformed into a high-class beauty. She now lives a comfortable life with people always adoring her looks. However, she has to keep her bare face a secret. Lim Jugyeong is in a crisis when Lee Suho, a popular boy, sees her true self. She does whatever it takes to hide her true self, all the while questioning if true beauty really depends on one’s outward appearance.

Article continues after ad

11. Honey Lemon Soda

Release Date: January 2025

Crunchyroll

This upcoming romance anime follows a 15-year-old Uka Ishimori, whose middle school was the most difficult phase of her life due to constant bullying. Although she wants a fresh start in high school, she accidentally gets soaked in juice by Kai Miura, her classmate with flashy lemon-colored hair. However, despite their contrasting personalities, Kai slowly helps Uka to come out of her shell, and before long, she realizes her true feelings for him.

Article continues after ad

12. The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2

Release Date: TBA

The anime adaptation of the light novel of the same name debuted in Winter 2023. The story follows Mahiru Shiina, a divine beauty who excels in both academics and athletics. She is more than worthy of her nickname, “Angel.” Despite never speaking to him before, she nurses her next-door neighbor, Amane Fujimiya, back to health when he catches a cold. She begins to worry about his tidiness and proper nutrition. Thus, the duo starts spending more time with each other.

Article continues after ad

13. My Happy Marriage Season 2

Release Date: TBA

Netflix

My Happy Marriage follows Miyo Saimori, a young woman who, despite being from a noble bloodline, works as a servant for her cruel family. When she’s forced into an arranged marriage with a notoriously ruthless military captain, Kiyoka Kudou, Miyo is terrified. However, what awaits her in her new marital home isn’t a painful marriage but a life full of happiness.

14. Call of the Night Season 2

Release Date: TBA

Article continues after ad

Call of the Night follows an average middle schooler, Kou Yamori, who roams the streets at night because of his insomnia. One night, he encounters Nazuna Nanakusa, who offers to help him with his sleep issues and invites him to her house. As Kou pretends to fall asleep, Nazune reveals herself to be a vampire when she bites his neck. Ready to abandon his dreary life, Kou decides to turn into a vampire. However, the prerequisite is that he must be bitten by someone he loves.

Article continues after ad

15. Kimi ni Todoke Season 3

Release Date: TBA

Netflix

Kimi ni Todoke is returning with Season 3 after more than a decade. The story follows Kuronuma Sawako, who is feared in her school for her jet-black hair that covers her entire face. She ultimately gains the nickname “Sadako,” a character from a horror movie. Being an introvert, Sawako slowly begins to come out of her shell with the help of Kazehaya Shouta and her new friends.

Article continues after ad

Also, check out our list of the 10 best anime shows on Netflix and 15 upcoming Spring 2024 anime.