Pokemon X & Y anime is coming HappyKids app soon and it’s totally free

Ash Ketchum’s journey through the Kalos region will soon be available free of charge, as three seasons of the Pokemon anime are coming to the HappyKids app.

Ash Ketchum’s tenure as the protagonist of the Pokemon anime may have ended, but there are hundreds of classic episodes of his journey that fans can enjoy over and over again.

During the Pokemon X & Y era, Ash Ketchum established himself as a skilled trainer. He traveled to the Kalos region in search of more challenges, where he was joined by Serena, who wanted to become a Pokemon Performer. Together, they explore the mysteries of the Kalos region while facing the villainous Team Rocket at every turn.

Future Today, the owner of HappyKids, a free, ad-supported video streaming service with content for children and families, has partnered with The Pokemon Company International, where episodes of Ash’s Kalos journey will be brought to the service.

Starting today, Pokemon the Series: XY, Pokemon the Series: XY Kalos Quest, and Pokemon the Series: XYZ will be available on the HappyKids app. This means that over one hundred episodes of Ash and Serena’s adventures in Kalos will be free to stream.

The Pokemon anime may have left Ash behind, but the cyclical nature of the show means that the regional series can be enjoyed on their own, so people unfamiliar with Ash’s escapades before Kalos can still jump in and enjoy his antics in the Pokemon equivalent of Paris.