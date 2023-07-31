10 best long-running anime series you wouldn’t regret watching

Watching long-running anime series is a pretty big commitment, and you wouldn’t want to regret spending your time on a series that isn’t worth it. Here’s a list of the 10 best long-running anime series.

Watching long-running anime series that run for years or even decades is a big commitment that everyone hesitates to make. This is especially the case for those just entering the anime world and wondering where to start.

Most fear choosing a series that would simply end up wasting your time. There are some anime that have been around for over two decades and still run strong. While short anime series are better for casual binge-watching, the longer series keep fans committed to them.

Article continues after ad

Perhaps the best part about long-running anime is that they always have something new to offer. With the endless line of characters and story arcs, these series never grow old. Here’s a list of 10 long-running anime series that you wouldn’t regret watching.

1. One Piece

Crunchyroll

One Piece is easily one of the most popular anime and manga series out there. Created by Eiiciro Oda, this series is among the three Shonen classics known as the Big Three. Its global popularity is understandable, given its unique characters, layers of mysteries, and brilliant world-building that no anime can compare.

Article continues after ad

One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate who aspires to become the Pirate King. He sets out to the sea in hopes of finding a legendary treasure that rests on the last island explored only by the late Pirate King.

2. Naruto

Naruto

Naruto is another long-running anime series among the Shonen Big Three. The series portrays various characters, shinobi clans, plot twists, backstories, tragedies, and so on, and the series introduced fans to many legendary shinobi clans.

Article continues after ad

The story primarily focuses on Naruto, a young Ninja who aspires to become the Hokage, the village’s leader. It’s a title given to the village’s strongest and most respected Ninja. However, Naruto’s dreams aren’t easy to accomplish since he struggles to use his powers.

3. Dragon Ball Z

Crunchyroll

There are very few people in the world who wouldn’t have at least heard the name of this Shonen classic. Although the Dragon Ball franchise has several series and movies, this one has a special spot in fans’ hearts. Dragon Ball Z has also influenced several popular Shonen tropes that we see today.

Article continues after ad

The story follows a now-adult Goku, who has a four-year-old son, Gohan. As the hero takes his son to meet his friends for the first time, a mysterious enemy appears who reveals Goku’s shocking heritage. The series continues as Goku once again tries to protect Earth while trying to come to terms with his identity.

4. Black Clover

Netflix

Black Clover is a popular Shonen series that follows Asta, a magicless boy struggling in a world where magic is everything. He dreams of becoming the Wizard King, the strongest mage in the kingdom. Even though he has no magic, Asta has the power to nullify it.

Article continues after ad

The story continues as he uses his unique ability to rise through the ranks among the Magic Knights. Although the premise of the story is rather simple, the story gets better as the truth about the Clover Kingdom and its centuries of racism begin to unravel.

5. Gintama

Crunchyroll

Gintama is a chaotic and hilarious mash-up of sci-fi and period drama. It is an excellent long-running anime series that combines a variety of genres, tones, and situations. It provides the best that an anime can provide.

Article continues after ad

Set in the Edo period, the story follows Gintoki Sakata, an eccentric silver-haired man who carries a wooden sword and calls himself a Samurai. As the founder of Yorozuya, a small company for odd jobs, Gintoki frequently endeavors to help others. However, the situation always takes peculiar and unexpected turns.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

6. Pokémon

Crunchyroll

Pokémon is another long-running anime series with several seasons, spin-offs, and movies. From the time Ash’s adventures began to the very end, the series always had something new to offer. The story follows ten-year-old Ash Ketchum, who aspires to become a Pokémon Master. He sets out on a journey to fulfill his goals with Pikachu as his first Pokémon.

Article continues after ad

However, the yellow furball couldn’t be the worst possible partner for him. Although they don’t get along well at first, they become best friends after several trials and challenges. Pikachu helps Ash acquire new Pokémon, bringing him closer to achieving his dreams.

7. Detective Conan

Crunchyroll

Detective Conan, one of the longest-running anime series, continues to attract a large fan base even to this day. The show has been going strong since 1996, and fans also don’t want it to end anytime soon. The story follows Shinichi Kudou, a brilliant high school student with a talent for investigative work, in this murder investigation series.

Article continues after ad

His world is turned upside down when an experimental medicine causes him to turn into a toddler abruptly. Shinichi continues the investigation while also attempting to figure out how to return his body to its former state.

8. Hunter X Hunter

Crunchyroll

Hunter x Hunter is a critically acclaimed long-running anime series with a well-developed storyline, nuanced characters, and thrilling action sequences. Although the controversial Chimera Ant arc may attract negative reviews, the series is worth watching.

The story follows Gon as he sets out to become a Hunter, hoping to meet his father. On his journey, he befriends Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio, who all have their goals to accomplish as they come to terms with their past.

Article continues after ad

9. Rurouni Kenshin

Crunchyroll

Rurouni Kenshin manga is a classic Shonen anime series that debuted in 1994 in the Weekly Shonen Jump. It was adapted into an anime in 1996 while the manga was still publishing. The plot takes place ten years after Bakumatsu, a period of conflict that witnessed a popular rebellion against the Tokugawa shogunate.

Formerly well-known assassin Hitokiri Battousai has been inactive for ten years. He is now Kenshin Himura and leads a peaceful life. However, despite the efforts of the populace, the new Meiji Age is not one in which peace is easily attained. Despite the ban on swords, random killings continue to occur. Amid all that chaos, Kenshin’s past comes back to haunt him.

Article continues after ad

10. Bleach

Crunchyroll

Along with One Piece and Naruto, Bleach once stood at the top of the Shonen genre during the 2000s, which some anime fans refer to as the Shonen genre’s “golden era.” It still holds the title of the Shonen Big Three. The story follows Ichigo Kurosaki, a high school student who can see ghosts.

One day, he is attacked by an evil spirit known as a Hollow. He also meets a Soul Reaper, Rukia Kuchiki, who tells him all about the evil spirits and the Soul Society. Ichigo finds it all hard to believe until he unlocks his powers and becomes a substitute Soul Reaper.

Article continues after ad

Many of these anime can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 | 10 short anime series | JJK confirms Megumi’s return | Jujutsu Kaisen young Gojo | One Piece Episode 1071 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece chapter 1089 | One Piece live-action trailer | Gojo honored one | Details in JJK Season 2 Episode 4 | Jujutsu Kaisen Reverse Cursed Technique