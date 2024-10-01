Dr Stone Season 4 coming in 2025, but there’s a catch

Popular sci-fi anime Dr Stone is all set to release its fourth and final season, so here’s what you need to know.

Dr Stone is a Shonen manga and anime series following Senku in a futuristic world where civilization is all but lost. The young genius scientist has made it his to restore the world as it was over 3000 years ago. Season 3 aired in 2 split season cours consisting of 11 episodes each.

The story follows Senku and his friends on a new island where they discover the truth behind the petrification. Season 3 Part 2 ends with a cliffhanger as Senku plans to revive as many people as possible to support his space program.

However, Ukyo talks about Dunbar’s number, a theory where a group can function only with less than 150 people. More people with differing opinions can lead to conflicts and the collapse of the group. Hence, while Senku’s plan to revive more people is admirable, it comes with its fair share of risks.

Nonetheless, the young genius isn’t one to shy away from challenges as the plans to sail to the United States to find sweetcorn, a food source to make thousands of gallons of revival fluid. The season ends with Senku and his crew ready to set sail to America.

TMS Studio has confirmed that the Dr Stone Season 4 will begin broadcasting in 2025. The season will be divided into three parts, unlike the third season which was only two parts long.

Jump Festa 2025, which will be held on December 21 and 22, 2024 will share more information about the upcoming season. However, a lot of fans are complaining about the new announcement while very few are supporting the studio’s decision.

One fan writes, “3 parts??? Just release them together. I am ready to wait.”

“They need to stop this ‘final season split into parts’ BS already! Release the whole thing at once or don’t release any of it all,” adds another.

One more fan complains, “I’m so sick of being forced to watch things in parts nowadays.”

However, another fan supports the studio, “If they release them together you’re going to have to wait more, releasing them in parts is done specifically so you don’t have to wait as long for the season to start (and so the production isn’t just awful in general lol). Be thankful it’s releasing in 3 parts.”

