Demon Slayer fans pick the strongest old Hashira, with one clear winner

Anthony McGlynn
Kyojuro in Demon SlayerCrunchyroll

Among Tanjiro and most of the other characters, Demon Slayer contains a few older heroes who offer plenty of wisdom. Fans have been discussing which one is the best, and the favorite is obvious.

Demon Slayer‘s universe is a terrifying one, full of horrifying creatures. Surviving into old age isn’t guaranteed, and those who become Hashira in the anime show are taking on particular risk since they’re consistently facing horrendous threats.

The few that do manage to reach their twilight years should be treasured. There are three prominent elderly slayers — Jigoro, Sakonji, and Shinjoru — and each of them have relatively vague backstories, leaving their overall abilities a mystery.

Fans on Reddit have been discussing which one is ultimately the best, and Shinjoru is getting the most votes so far. The most powerful at his peak and one of the most well-trained Hashira, he seems a cut above at present.

“Easily Shinjuro. He has knowledge about Sun breathing and he received complete training, whereas Kyojuro taught himself,” says one commenter. “Kyojuro’s dad obviously. His training must have been brutal,” says another.

It’s contentious though. Shinjuro had a steep decline in his later years, and the others didn’t exactly slack, either. “In the past, Jigoro was the stongest hashira,” A user points out. “They even called him the ‘roar hashira’ because his lightning breath style was damn strong.”

Jigoro has other fans, as well: “I would say maybe jigoro since he seems like he was a master of thunder breathing which seems like a very complex style. He is also older looking than Shinjuro.”

I think the real point here is that if Ufotable is considering Demon Slayer spinoffs, there are three excellent candidates. We actually have a guide on the strongest Demon Slayer if you want to know the answer more broadly, and here’s how to watch Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, the recent compilation film, ahead of Season 4.

Demon Slayer

Anthony McGlynn

Anthony McGlynn

