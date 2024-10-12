Deadpool: Samurai suddenly goes on indefinite hiatus as creators are “looking for new jobs”

Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 20 has brought the manga to an unexpected end, with the creators apparently now moving away from the project.

Starting in December 2020, Deadpool: Samurai is the breakout star of the Marvel x Shonen Jump collaboration, where many of your favorite MCU superheroes were treated to a manga crossover. Ever hogging the spotlight, The Merc with a Mouth got his own Shonen run, led by Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi.

After 20 chapters and apparent success, the run has unceremoniously ended. According to Shonen Jump, Deadpool: Samurai is now “indefinitely suspended due to multiple circumstances”.

Article continues after ad

The same update adds that neither Sanshiro nor Hikaru can reveal any more details, but both are actively searching for other gigs as of now. No other information was provided.

Needless to say, this has come as a shock. Some are suggesting this may be connected to the cover of Chapter 20, where Deadpool parodied the first volume of The Quintessential Quintuplets.

Article continues after ad

That manga is published by Kodansha, and poking fun at another publisher’s work may have ruffled some feathers within the industry. This is pure speculation for the time-being, and doesn’t change the fact that Deadpool’s tenure as a rival to Luffy and Goku has come to a close.

Article continues after ad

There’ll be no anime show or anime movie – at least, not any time soon. At least readers enjoyed the crossover Wade’s going out on.

“I did not expect Deadpool x Quintuplets in my bingo card today,” says one X response. “I love how chaotic Deadpool is, not just referencing manga from Shueisha but also from another publisher,” a second adds.

If you’re eager for more from most big-mouthed Marvel hero, check out our guides to all the Deadpool variants in Deapdool and Wolverine and the dreadful Deadpool from X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Our list of upcoming anime will tell you what’s coming out, too.

Article continues after ad