Every Deadpool variant in Deadpool & Wolverine explained

You wait for one Deadpool to come along, and then 100 appear at once. In case you’re confused, here’s a full breakdown of every Deadpool variant seen in Deadpool & Wolverine.

It’s been six years since we last saw the masked hero on our screens, so it’s easy to see why Ryan Reynolds might have felt the need to double down on Deadpools in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Over 100 Deadpools show up in the new Marvel movie. Not only have we got the Deadpool Corps, but there are some serious Easter eggs hidden in plain sight.

Even so, they’re all here for a reason – even if they’re not helping much. Ready to be confused? Here’s every Deadpool variant seen in Deadpool & Wolverine. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Nicepool

Disney/Marvel

Before the other 100-odd variants turn up, Deadpool & Wolverine stumble across Nicepool while fleeing from The Void’s supervillain, Cassandra Nova.

You’re going to Google this and get literal nice pools, so just imagine Reynolds in the red suit, only with his usual dashing looks and shoulder-length locks… complete with a man bun.

He drives a Honda Odyssey, which he kindly gifts to the superhero duo for the next leg of their journey. He’s also the official Papa of Mary Puppins, a.k.a. Dogpool.

Nicepool isn’t in any Deadpool comics, so no post-film research is needed.

Dogpool

Possibly the most well-documented variant of the bunch, Dogpool is truly living her best life after deciding she’d rather tag along with our Deadpool, rather than Nicepool.

In the comics, Dogpool is from Earth-103173 and was originally used as an animal test subject for Mascara X… which is self-replenishing. When 616 Deadpool showed up, Dogpool was recruited for the Deadpool Corps and traveled to Earth-20110.

When things all went a bit Pete Tong and an evil version was formed (after the Mimepool debacle), Dogpool was the only Corps member who tried to stop Deadpool from being killed, dying in return.

But worry not! Actual Dogpool lives a happy life in Deadpool & Wolverine as all the variants love her. She’s played by Peggy, who is not-so affectionately referred to as Britain’s Ugliest Dog.

Lady Deadpool

Marvel Studios

Pehaps the most speculated Deadpool variant is Lady Deadpool, who’s had cameo rumors floating around her since the new movie began dropping trailers. She leads the 100+ Deadpools to try and stop our two heroes from getting in Cassandra Nova’s way.

If you don’t want to know the answer, look away now… but she’s played by Reynolds’ real-life wife, Blake Lively. We don’t see any of the Pools’ masks lifted, but we get answers in the end credits.

As for the comics, she first appeared in Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7 in 2010. Also known as Wanda Wilson, she was a resistance fighter on her Earth before being recruited to the Corps.

She shares the same powers as her male counterpart Wade, including regenerative healing. In fact, we learn that all the Deadpool variants have this… except for Nicepool.

Kidpool

Marvel Comics

Wade Wilson from Earth-10330, also known as Kidpool, started life as a student of the Xavier Orphanage for Troubled Boys (name sound familiar?). From there, it was a classic troubled childhood followed by the Corps recruiting him at the age of 16.

First featured in Prelude to Deadpool Corps #2, Kidpool’s comic appearances took place between 2010-2013. He’s remained a fan fave since, and is also played by a Reynolds’ child here (Inez, to be exact).

Babypool

Marvel Studios

Who brings a baby to a superhero movie smackdown? Deadpools, that’s who. That being said, the variant is fresh out of the womb for Deadpool & Wolverine, and he’s not got too much to say for himself yet.

Babypool is played by Olin Reynolds, so we’re truly keeping things in the family.

Headpool

Marvel Studios



Infected by the zombie plague on Earth-2149, Headpool has had it tough. Little is known about his life before, but it’s assumed that it essentially followed the same lines of 616.

Known as the “Merc with half a Mouth,” Headpool is seen for a brief second in the movie flying out of a portal created by Nova herself. It’s unclear how much of a battering Headpool took in the Deadpool-on-Deadpool fight, but hey, he doesn’t have much to lose.

Iron Deadpool

Marvel Comics

You guessed it: this one is Iron Man meets Deadpool. He’s just as scarce in the comics as he is in the movie, so it’s a literal blink-and-you’ll-miss-him moment.

Iron Man and Deadpool have crossed paths in Invincible Iron Man #20 and Iron Man #9 ‘Greg Land Deadpool Variant’.

Cowboy Deadpool

Marvel Studios

No, Kevin Costner hasn’t taken a weird turn in Yellowstone – Cowboy Deadpool is a hero all his own. Interestingly, it’s a speculated upcoming Yellowstone cast member behind the mask, as the Matthew McConaughey rumors were true.

Previously known as the Deadpool Kid, we meet him in Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7. He’s also recruited to the Deadpool Corps after being wanted for “bank robbery, arson, software piracy, and stampeding pygmy goats through an orphanage.”

Guess who his bounty hunter was at the time? None other than Wolverine variant Logan.

Golden Age Deadpool

Marvel Comics

If you are watching Deadpool & Wolverine and wondering why one of them seems to be wearing a gas mask, here’s your answer. Golden Age Deadpool is actually called Frederick Wilson (a.k.a “Wheezy Wilson”), who comes from Earth-TRN245.

We met him in 2010’s Captain America: Who Won’t Wield the Shield #1. He’s another member of the Deadpool Corps, but he was killed by an evil Deadpool’s anti-regeneration ray (RIP).

Zenpool

Marvel Comics

Towards the back of the pack is Zenpool, who is actually our 616 version of Deadpool after having his personality completely reversed.

After Scarlet Witch and Dr. Doom cast an inversion spell on the island of Genosha, Zenpool temporarily lived a life free of violence, more focused on raking patterns into his garden. This takes place during 2014’s AXIS and is often considered one of the most beloved storylines when it comes to Deadpool spinoffs.

Deadpool 2099

Marvel Comics

This one is pretty self-explanatory: Deadpool 2099 gets their name from their own Earth. Actually called Warda Wilson, she’s first seen in Deadpool (Vol. 6) #6.

She’s the daughter of Wade Wilson from Earth-16356, and her mother is Shiklah, Queen of the Underworld. There’s a lot of traumatic backstory here, but the longshot is Warda reconciled with her family of mutants.

Deadpool 2099 also rides a dragon as transport, although sadly this isn’t seen in the movie.

Other notable Deadpools

While we don’t have much information on them, a number of other standout Deadpool variants can be seen – many appear to be carbon copies of 616, just from different Earths.

Welsh Deadpool, or Welshpool, will be one of these. He’s thought to be a nod to Reynolds’ other real-life passion, Wrexham football club.

Samurai Deadpool is another, most likely linked to Deadpool’s adventures in Tokyo as seen in Deadpool: Samurai.

If you’re feeling generous, you could also count Peter as his own Deadpool, known as Peterpool. As seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, he’s got a version of the suit in his work locker, ready to go on the off-chance it’s needed.

Peter later comes to Deadpool’s defence when the other variants turn up. He distracts them for long enough that our lead duo can get to Nova in time (Deadpools love their Peters, if you didn’t know), and arrives after they’re successful with just enough time to hit on the TVA bigwig.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now.