Best Shonen anime to watch if you like One Piece

One Piece is one of the most popular Shonen anime series in the world – so here’s a list of similar series you can watch.

As one of the Shonen Big Three, One Piece is a classic anime and manga series. The manga debuted in 1997 and got its anime adaptation in 1999. The series is still ongoing and is more popular than ever.

One Piece has literally all the Shonen tropes fans can look for – a lovable protagonist, reliable friends, powerful friends, and layers of mysteries. The series is currently in its Final Saga and will end in a few years.

The story begins with a young boy, Monkey D. Luffy, setting out to sea in hopes of finding a legendary treasure and claiming the title of Pirate King. As he begins his journey, he gathers reliable crewmates. The story also takes a dark turn when the secrets about the world’s history begin to unravel. Here’s a look at eight Shonen anime series similar to One Piece.

1. Hunter X Hunter

Pierrot

Hunter X Hunter is another Shonen anime and manga classic that One Piece fans are sure to love. Created by Yoshihiro Togashi, the series is popular for its well-developed storyline, nuanced characters, and thrilling action sequences.

The story centers around Gon as he sets out to become a Hunter, hoping to meet his father. During his journey, he befriends Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio, who all have their goals to accomplish as they come to terms with their past.

2. Bleach

Crunchyroll

As one of the Shonen Big Three, Bleach once stood at the top of the Shonen genre during the 2000s, which some anime fans refer to as the Shonen genre’s “golden era.” The story follows Ichigo Kurosaki, a high school student who has the rare ability to see ghosts and all supernatural things.

One day, he is attacked by an evil spirit known called a Hollow. He also meets a Soul Reaper, Rukia Kuchiki, who tells him all about the Hollows and the Soul Society. Ichigo finds it all hard to believe until he unlocks his powers and becomes a substitute Soul Reaper.

3. Naruto

Crunchyroll

Naruto is another long-running Big Three anime and manga classic that One Piece fans will surely love. The series is popular for its iconic characters, shinobi clans, plot twists, backstories, tragedies, and so on. The story focuses on Naruto, a young Ninja who aspires to become the Hokage, the leader of Hidden Leaf Village.

However, the title is only given to the village’s strongest and most respected Ninja, and Naruto is far from reaching that level. The story continues as he gains more strength while the secret about a monster sealed in his body begins to unravel.

4. Gintama

Crunchyroll

While One Piece has a deep plotline, Gintama is pure comedy. It is a chaotic and hilarious mash-up of sci-fi and period drama, and it’s quite enjoyable. The series combines a variety of genres, tones, and situations.

Set in the Edo period, the story follows Gintoki Sakata, an eccentric silver-haired man who carries a wooden sword while calling himself a Samurai. As the founder of Yorozuya, a small company for odd jobs, Gintoki often endeavors to help others. However, the situation always takes peculiar and unexpected turns.

5. Black Clover

Netflix

The primary difference between Black Clover anime and One Piece is that the former is set in a world of magic. However, both protagonists (Asta and Luffy) have similar goals to be Wizard and Pirate Kings. The series follows Asta, a magicless boy struggling in a world where magic is everything.

He dreams of becoming the Wizard King, the strongest mage in the kingdom, despite having no magic power. However, Asta has the power to nullify it. The story continues as he uses his unique ability to rise through the ranks among the Magic Knights.

6. Dragon Ball franchise

Funimation

The same Toei Animation studio creates both One Piece and Dragon Ball anime. Both series also have various movies and special episodes focusing on non-manga stories. Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball centers around the adventures of the martial arts-loving Son Goku.

The series follows its protagonists on their mission to acquire all seven Dragon Balls while battling any enemies they come across. Luffy and Goku are both lighthearted, determined protagonists who swiftly fascinate everyone around them. The duo even share the screen in many crossover episodes, adding to the synergy between their respective shows.

7. Toriko

Crunchyroll

From the same Toei Animation studio, Toriko is an epic adventure series that follows the protagonist, a Gourmet Hunter who strives to fulfill his ambition of eating the best food in the world. However, the path to completing this mission is not easy, as Toriko confronts various challenges along the way.

Toriko and One Piece anime share an expansive world-building, which is portrayed brilliantly. Furthermore, these series have an incredible cast of Shonen characters that develop strongly throughout the series in a series of adventures and missions.

8. One Punch Man

Netflix

One Punch Man manga has one of the best arts in manga, and the anime also did it justice. The series has some overpowered characters, thrilling fight scenes, and lots of comedy. The protagonist, Saitama, is an extraordinarily powerful superhero capable of defeating opponents, aliens, and monsters with a single punch.

One Punch Man’s plot skillfully tackles the grey moral area of being a hero. This, combined with the show’s beautiful animation, has viewers eagerly anticipating the show’s inevitable third season. The series’ comic stylings, as well as its dramatic moments, are remarkably similar to One Piece.

All these are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

