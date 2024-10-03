Sakamoto Days manga goes on unexpected hiatus

Sakamoto Days Chapter 185 is delayed due to a sudden break from mangaka Yuto Suzuki, so here’s what you need to know about it.

Sakamoto Days manga debuted in November 2020 and since then, Yuto Suzuki has rarely taken any breaks. While some mangakas often take time off after three to four weeks, Suzuki prefers to release the manga every week.

The ongoing arc features Shin and Heisuke inside the JAA prison as they seek out the fortune teller. Shin wants to improve his ESP and wants Atari’s help. However, he can only find her in prison. Chapter 184 features Shin and Heisuke getting one step closer to the young girl as they find a way to move to B2.

While Chapter 185 was scheduled to be released on October 6, an update from Twitter confirms that the chapter has been delayed.

A popular account on Twitter/X shares, “SAKAMOTO DAYS by Yuto Suzuki is on a sudden break this week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #45. Series will resume in Issue #46 as scheduled.”

Fans are naturally concerned about the mangaka. One of them writes, “Isn’t Suzuki the one mangaka who never takes breaks? I hope he rests well.”

Another one adds, “Yes! he barely took any break in 4 years despite Saka Days being weekly and if I remember correctly, this is just his second break. That is why he deserves this rest sm and I hope all is well with him.”

“Yeah. SakaDays has been going on for almost 4 years and during that time he has only taken one single break. That was this year in summer,” a third one chimes in.

