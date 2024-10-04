Bleach TYBW Part 3 opening theme spoils biggest tragedy of final arc

Bleach TYBW Part 3 is gearing up for its debut, revealing its opening theme for fans. However, it spoils the biggest tragedy of the final arc with a fan-favorite character.

Bleach TYBW Part 3’s opening, directed by Masashi Ito (who also worked on the Black Clover openings), features a song by Japanese band Six Lounge. It’s been getting a lot of praise among fans, but one major spoiler has broken their hearts.

There’s a brief sequence where we see the hand of the Soul King, which transitions to Ukitake’s eyes, and then we see him bound by something. Anime fans may not be aware, but manga fans know about his ultimate sacrifice during the Quincy Invasion.

Not only that, but his connection with the Soul King is also a major plot twist in the series. The sequence spoils the Kamikake ritual that Ukitake did in an attempt to save the Soul Society.

Fans have been left overcome with emotion after seeing the theme, which captures his pain in a mere couple of seconds.

One fan wrote, “Ukitake doing Kamikake It matches really well with the lyrics of the song as well cause they say, “I put my hands together and pray why is my fate so cruel?” Poetic.”

“As a person who has been with Bleach thick and thin through most of my life, this immense focus on Ukitake and Kamikake gives me chills unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before. I can tell that Kubo is going to present us an incredible story here that will shake the community,” another tweeted.

A third added, “Ukitake’s scene is art, but I think I might die because of him.”

